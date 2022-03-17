Libraries making a change in the community

Hanover County's western corridor could see a new library and recreation center next year if the proposed $8.1 million Montpelier Park project gets the green light. The Montpelier Library, the smallest branch within the Pamunkey Regional Library system, is currently housed in a wing of the Montpelier Center for Arts & Education. The proposed project, which goes before the Hanover planning commission on April 21, includes a roughly 20,000-square-foot building to be built across from the arts and education center and next to existing athletic facilities.

MONTPELIER, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO