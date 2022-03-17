ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Libraries making a change in the community

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sharpsburg Community Library exhibit features impactful borough family

One of the first Black families to settle in Sharpsburg in the early 1920’s is being honored with an exhibit at the Community Library along Main Street. “Breaking Barriers: 4 Generations of a Black Sharpsburg Family” is a collaborative effort of the borough’s historical commission, the library and Kayla Portis, the borough’s first Black councilperson.
SHARPSBURG, PA
Richmond.com

New library and recreation center proposed for Montpelier; community meeting later in March

Hanover County's western corridor could see a new library and recreation center next year if the proposed $8.1 million Montpelier Park project gets the green light. The Montpelier Library, the smallest branch within the Pamunkey Regional Library system, is currently housed in a wing of the Montpelier Center for Arts & Education. The proposed project, which goes before the Hanover planning commission on April 21, includes a roughly 20,000-square-foot building to be built across from the arts and education center and next to existing athletic facilities.
MONTPELIER, VA
Marshall News Messenger

Marshall Public Library to host free community healthcare events

The Marshall Public Library, located at 300 S. Alamo Blvd., will be hosting three upcoming healthcare related events, including a vaccine clinic, free blood pressure screenings and even a free Medicare education class this month. Blood Pressure Screenings. East Texas Baptist University Teague School of Nursing students will be offering...
MARSHALL, TX
Eagle Newspapers

Elks lend a helping hand

Camillus Elks Lodge #2367 partners with Upstate Premier Mortgage to provide St Pat’s/St.Brigid’s Food Pantry with the things they need. Pictured is Exalted Ruler Jay Mason with Trustee and PER Diane Daniels, Elk of the Year Bob McIntyre, workers John and Beverly Murphy, and Dan Holzhauer, owner of Upstate Premier Mortgage. Working together to provide the […]
CAMILLUS, NY

