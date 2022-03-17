Willie Nelson Cancels April Concert at His Ranch
Willie Nelson announced Thursday he’s canceled an early April concert at his ranch. But he… The post Willie Nelson Cancels April Concert at His Ranch appeared first on...outsider.com
what a great country western singer. he's one of the old school western music. Waylon and Willie and the boys. what a great song that is. I hope you're feeling okay. you probably need to rest anyway you've been performing everywhere.
Maybe he’s got health issues maybe it’s because her sister just passed away maybe he has a health issue that he’s not telling anybody or he might be just planned wear out
He's in mourning because his sister passed away. Leave the man alone.
