Willie Nelson Cancels April Concert at His Ranch

By Suzanne Halliburton
 1 day ago
Willie Nelson announced Thursday he’s canceled an early April concert at his ranch. But he… The post Willie Nelson Cancels April Concert at His Ranch appeared first on...

Clint Cervenka
1d ago

what a great country western singer. he's one of the old school western music. Waylon and Willie and the boys. what a great song that is. I hope you're feeling okay. you probably need to rest anyway you've been performing everywhere.

Kraig Zarr
1d ago

Maybe he’s got health issues maybe it’s because her sister just passed away maybe he has a health issue that he’s not telling anybody or he might be just planned wear out

Life is good
19h ago

He's in mourning because his sister passed away. Leave the man alone.

The US Sun

Who is Willie Nelson’s wife Annie D’Angelo?

WILLIE Nelson rose to fame in the 1970s as an American musician, actor, and activist. Over the years, he has released a number of songs including On The Road Again and Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain but outside of his career he is known for his relationship with Annie D'Angelo, whom he tied the knot with in 1991.
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Bobbie Nelson — Willie Nelson’s Sister and Family Band Member — Dead at 91

Bobbie Nelson, pianist and singer in the Willie Nelson Family band, died Thursday morning, March 10, 2022, the Nelson family's publicist confirms. She was 91. "Her elegance, grace, beauty and talent made this world a better place," a statement about Bobbie from her family reads. "She was the first member of Willie’s band, as his pianist and singer. Our hearts are broken and she will be deeply missed. But we are so lucky to have had her in our lives. Please keep her family in your thoughts and give them the privacy they need at this time."
CELEBRITIES
State
Michigan State
1077 WRKR

Two of the World’s Greatest Singers Died in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo is known for a lot of things; first and foremost would have to be Gibson guitars and Kaopectate. But for a short while, it was for a string of celebrity deaths in Kalamazoo. The most famous of those would be Bobby Hatfield, the blond hair member of the 1960's pop singing duo, The Righteous Brothers. Years earlier, if you're a fan of opera, Metropolitan Opera star tenor Richard Tucker died of a heart attack, in Kalamazoo, in 1975. Some say Tucker is the greatest tenor of all-time.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Whiskey Riff

ACM Awards 2019: Miranda Lambert Throws A Dig At Blake Shelton: “I Got The Hell Out Of Oklahoma”

With the ACM Awards right around the corner, let’s take a look back at one of the most memorable ACM moments in recent history. Miranda Lambert’s shade at Blake Shelton. Miranda blew the roof off, performing a medley of hits including “Kerosene,” “Gunpowder and Lead,” and a few more classics, but the moment that left everybody’s jaw hanging open was when she changed the lyrics of “Little Red Wagon” from “I live in Oklahoma” to a rather emphatic:
OKLAHOMA STATE
Person
George Strait
Person
Robert Earl Keen
Person
Bruce Robison
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Ray Wylie Hubbard
DoYouRemember?

See Priscilla Presley Now At 76 And What She’s Done To Turn Graceland Into A Success

Priscilla Presley may be best known for her widely publicized marriage to Elvis Presley, but she’s done a lot in life aside from marrying the King of Rock and Roll. The famous pair met when Priscilla was just 14 and Elvis was 24, and they married once Priscilla turned 21. Six years later, the two would divorce after welcoming one child together, Lisa Marie Presley.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Why Johnny Cash Left Elvis Alone During His Final Years

Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash essentially started their careers back around the same time. They were part of the Million Dollar Quartet recording with Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis and often toured together. While they were good friends, ultimately they stopped talking during Elvis Presley’s final years. Johnny’s...
MUSIC
Herald Chronicle

Local musician to compete on ‘American Idol’

Franklin County native Hunter Wolkonowski will audition later this month on the popular television show “American Idol.”. Wolkonowski, known in the music industry as HunterGirl, will perform in front of American Idol’s all-star judging panel, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, during the premiere episode of the show’s historic 20th season on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley Had a Final Request for Ann-Margret: What It Was

Elvis Presley’s death was sudden and tragic. The iconic King of Rock and Roll passed away from a heart attack inside his infamous Graceland mansion. This means that there were certainly no opportunities for goodbyes with the people he loved the most. His current lover at the time of his death, Ginger Alden, was the one that had to discover his dead body.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

ACM Awards 2003: Alan Jackson Cracks Up As The Crowd Boos The Dixie Chicks, Toby Keith Wins EOTY

We’re less than a week away from the ACM Awards. We recently took a look back at Miranda Lambert’s 2019 shade towards Blake Shelton during a performance of “Little Red Wagon,” Travis Tritt and actor Joe Pesci performing together in 1992, Ashton Kutcher looking like a clown in 2012, and of course, the legendary Alan Jackson 1994 protest performance without drumsticks. And for this one we’re taking it back to May 21, 2003. But first we need to set the scene… although you probably already know the story. […] The post ACM Awards 2003: Alan Jackson Cracks Up As The Crowd Boos The Dixie Chicks, Toby Keith Wins EOTY first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

What Yellowstone’s Jefferson White And Jen Landon Found Most Rewarding About Being Part Of Season 4

Yellowstone's fourth season was obviously a big one for the Dutton family, from surviving the coordinated attacks to expanding the ranch's financial intake to a variety of relationship updates. (Some good, some not so good.) But don’t get me wrong…this show isn’t ALL about the Duttons these days. For instance, it was also a big year for Jefferson White’s emerging cowboy Jimmy and for Jen Landon’s endlessly quotable Teeter, with both returning as series regulars for the already renewed Season 5, even though White will first head up the impending 6666 spinoff.
TV SERIES
FMX 94.5

6 Things That Make Lubbock One Of The Nastiest Places In Texas

Sorry gang, but Lubbock can be kind of gross. Yes, we're dealing with the gross, dirty, diseased, and junky version of "nasty" here. What's amazing is that Lubbock tends to look kind of clean, but that's an illusion. What really happens here is everything is blown into certain places or runs off into the buffalo wallows. Then there are the people who won't wrap that rascal or wash their hands after dropping a deuce.
LUBBOCK, TX
