ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Most expensive gas station in Sonoma County lowers price as experts predict relief at pumps

By COLIN ATAGI THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KE3w8_0ehSV4MY00

A Santa Rosa gas station lowered its price by 40 cents this week, days after it advertised the city’s highest price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

The Chevron station at Mendocino Avenue and Steele Lane is now selling fuel for $5.99 per gallon — down from the $6.39 price that it had previously posted since March 8.

GasBuddy.com, which tracks daily fuel prices, previously identified the Chevron as the most expensive gas station in Sonoma County. But on Wednesday, it no longer stood out on the website’s price listings.

“It’s a good thing, man,” manager Jose Chavez said Wednesday. “It’s been hard because people were always complaining that our prices are high.“

He said the station’s price drop is in line with pricing trends affecting other parts of the city.

Price changes at each Santa Rosa gas station couldn’t be immediately confirmed Wednesday, but Chevron’s reduction at least falls in line with a national downward trend that experts say is on the horizon.

The price of oil on Wednesday was just under $100 a barrel. It had previously gone as high as $130 a barrel at the onset of Russia’s incursion into Ukraine, which is considered the direct cause of this month’s gas crisis.

Russia is the world’s second-largest crude oil exporter behind Saudi Arabia and its supply has been affected by the Eastern European crisis.

Oil is considered the main factor in the cost of gasoline and experts say the latest trend could indicate a coming reduction in the cost of driving.

“While the decrease could be short-lived, it is nonetheless a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we’ve experienced over the last few weeks,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a statement.

The national average price for a gallon of gas went from $4.32 on Tuesday to $4.30 on Wednesday, according to the American Automobile Association.

Santa Rosa’s average price for a gallon of gas was $5.84 on Wednesday. That’s on par with Tuesday’s average.

In a tweet Wednesday, President Joe Biden criticized the oil industry for benefiting from the latest crisis.

“Oil prices are decreasing, gas prices should too,“ Biden tweeted. “Last time oil was $96 a barrel, gas was $3.62 a gallon. Now it's $4.31. Oil and gas companies shouldn't pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans.“

Less-expensive gas stations in the North Bay bottomed out at about $4.45 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com. That’s still about 35 cents above the lowest prices from nearly two weeks ago.

Customers swarmed the Santa Rosa Costco Wednesday to purchase fuel at that relatively low cost of $5.45 and several said they were fine with the wait.

“This is just my big errand for the day,” Rohnert Park resident Kara Lopez said as she waited in line at Costco. “I’m not doing much else since I need to save money on driving.”

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rohnert Park, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Traffic
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Government
Sonoma County, CA
Government
Sonoma County, CA
Traffic
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Traffic
The Associated Press

Arnold Schwarzenegger tells Putin in video: Stop this war

Film icon Arnold Schwarzenegger told Russians in a video posted on social media Thursday they’re being lied to about the war in Ukraine and accused President Vladimir Putin of sacrificing Russian soldiers’ lives for his own ambitions. Schwarzenegger is hugely popular in Russia, and apparently also with Putin....
WORLD
NBC News

Pete Davidson no longer going on Blue Origin spaceflight

The “King of Staten Island” will no longer be making his first out-of-this-world appearance. “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson was scheduled to fly to the edge of space next week on a rocket and capsule by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company created by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

Transgender swimmer's NCAA championship win 'just not right,' competitor's parents say

ATLANTA – The parents of a female swimmer competing against Lia Thomas in the NCAA championship criticized the transgender athlete's win as unfair. "It’s just not right," the father of an Auburn University swimmer told Fox News. "It’s taking opportunity away from females that have worked very, very hard for a long, long time, even before college, to get in this position."
SOCIETY
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
2K+
Followers
338
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy