‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Says She Was Able To Keep Some of Monica’s Wardrobe

Young “Yellowstone” star Brecken Merrill had a very exciting first over the weekend and he hopes it won’t be his last. Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) was Merrill’s first time attending an awards ceremony and he took full advantage. “Yellowstone” fans know the 13-year-old actor as cowboy-in-training, Tate Dutton. Merrill excels in the role and continues to garner more screen time. His hard work was rewarded with a seat at the annual SAG Awards ceremony. Several of his castmates also joined in on the festivities and Merrill took several photos of himself with his co-stars. He shared some of those photos with “Yellowstone” fans in a recent social media post.

