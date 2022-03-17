‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Says She Was Able To Keep Some of Monica’s Wardrobe

Jen Landon was one of the many “Yellowstone” stars to attend the recent Screen Actors Guild Award ceremony over the weekend. “Yellowstone” fans know Jen Landon as the foul-mouthed, uber-confident ranch hand, Teeter. Well, Landon is nothing like Teeter in real life, which is a credit to her incredible acting skills. The actress, who is the daughter of famous actor Michael Landon really makes Teeter pop off the screen. With her flowing pink hair and extreme southern accent, Teeter is a “Yellowstone” character unlike any other. She was rewarded for work on the show recently, being bumped up to series regular for the upcoming fifth season.
