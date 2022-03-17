Back in the Dance: Tigers NCAA Tournament Special
The Memphis Tigers are finally back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014!
The Tigers face Boise State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday in Portland. Tip off is set for 12:45 CST.
You can watch WREG's NCAA Tournament special Back in the Dance in the player above.Keep up with Tigers basketball and the latest news about the NCAA Tournament here
