Memphis, TN

Back in the Dance: Tigers NCAA Tournament Special

By Autumn Scott
 1 day ago

The Memphis Tigers are finally back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014!

The Tigers face Boise State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday in Portland. Tip off is set for 12:45 CST.

You can watch WREG’s NCAA Tournament special Back in the Dance in the player above.

Keep up with Tigers basketball and the latest news about the NCAA Tournament here

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

WREG

Who killed Ashley McDonald? Questions remain

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — Investigators remain tight-lipped about details surrounding the death of Ashley McDonald of Memphis, whose remains were discovered in a remote area of Mississippi and officially identified Wednesday. The Hickory Hill woman had been missing since November, when she was reportedly going to meet a man in Batesville, Mississippi. The car […]
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS
WREG

Lorenzen Wright Trial: what we know on Day 4

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Some people may find some of the images and materials discussed in this trial disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. Lorenzen Wright Trial Day 4: Who testified? 4:17 p.m. UPDATE: Martin said Sherra asked him to train Lorenzen’s dog in May 2010. She came to his home in Batesville to tell him that and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Lorenzen Wright’s murder: Turner returns to trial

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Some viewers may find some of the images presented in this trial disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. UPDATE: Memphis Police Sgt. Dennis Evans with the Digital Forensics Unit of Memphis Police Department is the next expert to testify. Sgt. Evans said phone records shows several phone calls from Billy Ray Turner’s cell […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

R. Bernard funeral home fined in cremation mixup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis funeral home was fined by the state in a consent order after a mixup involving cremated remains. R. Bernard Funeral Services on Lamar, the subject of the Netflix series “Buried By the Bernards,” was ordered to pay $7,475 in civil penalties and investigation costs to settle the claim. Attorney […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Remains of missing Memphis woman ID’d in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Human remains found in rural Mississippi have been identified as a Memphis woman who was reported missing in November, the Tallahatchie County coroner confirmed. Ashley McDonald, 27, disappeared last year after police say she drove from the Hickory Hill area of Memphis to Batesville, Mississippi to meet a man on Thanksgiving. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis woman accused of TennCare fraud

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing charges after she was accused of TennCare fraud. Latyona Smith, 31, was taken into custody Wednesday. The TBI says agents began investigating Smith in September 2021 after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity. Smith was employed by a home healthcare provider. According […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Cadence Bank on Poplar robbed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cadence Bank branch at 6515 Poplar Ave. in East Memphis was robbed Wednesday, police said. The suspect handed the clerk a note and made off with an undisclosed amount of money, police said. He was wearing a New York Giants jersey with block clothing, a multicolored hat and a surgical mask, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
