SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gas prices in the U.S. spiked long before Russia invaded Ukraine. But, the price at the pump has spiraled even faster since the start of the war. According to AAA, the national gas price average stood at $4.32 on Monday. California is leading the nation with the highest gas price, averaging $5.74. Gas prices tend to be higher in California than other states. That's, partially, due to higher taxes for infrastructure and environmental fees.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO