Tesla Trying To Calculate Range More Accurately By Including Wind, Air Density And Other Factors: Report

By Rachit Vats
 1 day ago
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has started using new parameters such as wind, air density and humidity to calculate more accurate trip ranges on its electric cars, automotive news site Electrek reported on Wednesday.

What Happened: The new range calculation is possibly being tried out only in China for now before a wider rollout, according to Electrek, which cited tweets from a popular hacker named "Green", who has over 47,200 followers.

Tesla has also started pushing a new software update (2022.8.2) that includes better calculations for charging and other tweaks, Electrek reported, citing software release notes.

The Elon Musk-led company in 2018 had added more features to estimate ranges, including elevation changes, weather and more.

Why It Matters: Tesla drivers can key in a destination into the car's interactive system to find out if they have enough charge to complete their trip. Those estimates could vary slightly owing to external factors such as weather.

The new features could improve the range forecast by a few percentage points.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 4.8% higher at $840.23 a share on Wednesday.

Photo courtesy: Tesla Inc

IN THIS ARTICLE
