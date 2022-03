Matthew Stafford's decision to leave the Detroit Lions for the Los Angeles Rams can now officially be deemed a success. Until now, the jury has been out on the issue even with the quarterback piloting his new team to a Super Bowl victory last month. But now that Stafford is a pitchman for AT&T and star of one of March Madness' most ubiquitous commercials, there is no doubt that he made the right move.

NFL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO