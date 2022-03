JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - When Jackson State women’s basketball tips off against LSU on Saturday, it will be the sixth power-five team that JSU faces this season. The Tigers haven’t beaten one yet, but they’ve kept almost all of them close. Four of the six games have been single digit losses, all of them were on the road, and two of them were by five points or fewer.

JACKSON, MS ・ 7 HOURS AGO