In recent weeks, we've seen states around the US loosen Covid restrictions, the CDC redefine expectations for masking indoors, and hospitalizations drastically fall from their mid-January peak. A cautious optimism fills the air as workers start to return to the office and our daily lives begin to see some normalcy for the first time in two years. It seems (we all hope) that the pandemic will soon be behind us, but it will still be quite some time before the dust settles and even longer before Covid is a distant memory.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO