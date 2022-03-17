ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman Reedus Suffers Head Injury On ‘Walking Dead’ Set; Filming Delayed

By Kristine Belonio
International Business Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNorman Reedus reportedly suffered a head injury on the set of “The Walking Dead.”. On Wednesday, Deadline exclusively revealed that the 53-year-old got into an accident on the set of the AMC zombie series in Georgia on March 11. The incident allegedly took place while the show was...

www.ibtimes.com

