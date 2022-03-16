Demolition Begins on Mayan Hall

This post has been updated with new information. Several readers reached out to us about two blocks of W. 8th Street between Llewellyn and Madison that appear to be fenced off to prepare for imminent demolition. Only when I contacted District 1 City Council Member Chad West, his office staff confirmed that no permit had been pulled for the structures, which include some of the Bishop Arts District’s last remaining affordable apartment buildings.

DALLAS, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO