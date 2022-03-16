ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Demolition Begins on Mayan Hall

By Southwestern College
swccd.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDemolition began on Mayan Hall on March 16. The venue...

news.swccd.edu

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Demolition looms for Hotel Aiken so revitalization can begin

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Demolition is a step closer for the decaying Hotel Aiken, which will be replaced by a hotel, conference center and other facilities that are the centerpiece of a downtown revitalization plan. Aiken’s Design Review Board voted to approve the demolition at 235 Richland Ave. West, as...
AIKEN, SC
MyWabashValley.com

Demolition begins on vacant Danville apartment buildings

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Demolition of a portion of the Fair Oaks Housing Complex in Danville began on Wednesday. The portion being torn down consists of 14 buildings with more than 100 apartments. The buildings have been vacant and fenced off for some time; the people who lived there have moved to other homes.
DANVILLE, IL
bizjournals

Demolition of Berkman II will be start of new downtown project

Park Beeler and others will gather on the Southbank on Sunday to watch as the incomplete Berkman II tower is demolished across the river. The group gathered will include those who are involved in a plan to bring hundreds of residential units in a new tower to be built at 500 East Bay St., so the demolition actually marks the beginning of a project, not the end of one.
POLITICS
CandysDirt

Despite Lack of Permit, Demolition Begins on Block of Affordable Apartments Near Bishop Arts District

This post has been updated with new information. Several readers reached out to us about two blocks of W. 8th Street between Llewellyn and Madison that appear to be fenced off to prepare for imminent demolition. Only when I contacted District 1 City Council Member Chad West, his office staff confirmed that no permit had been pulled for the structures, which include some of the Bishop Arts District’s last remaining affordable apartment buildings.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing Arts Center
WNCT

Trent Motel demolition to bring new infrastructure to Pollocksville

The Trent Motel was originally built in the late 1950s. Tuesday, the once-booming place was being demolished to bring new opportunities to the town. Trent Motel demolition to bring new infrastructure …. Weather experts warn people to be careful with lightning. Blue Cross NC funds ECU, ECSU health care partnership.
POLLOCKSVILLE, NC
Atlantic City Press

Atlantic City job readiness program to begin at City Hall

ATLANTIC CITY — Residents now have access to a job counselor and help with job searches as the COVID-19 pandemic eases and businesses seek more workers. The Atlantic City jobs training program began operating on the first floor of City Hall about two weeks ago, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said during a news conference Wednesday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTEN.com

Ardmore Commissioners OK demolition of two downtown buildings

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN — Ardmore Commissioners voted Tuesday morning to demolish two damaged buildings in the downtown district. The structure at 119 North Washington Street collapsed in July 2021 after a car crashed into it. Another building across the street, at 120 North Washington, was damaged when a nearby...
ARDMORE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy