Demolition Begins on Mayan Hall

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Demolition is a step closer for the decaying Hotel Aiken, which will be replaced by a hotel, conference center and other facilities that are the centerpiece of a downtown revitalization plan. Aiken’s Design Review Board voted to approve the demolition at 235 Richland Ave. West, as...
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Demolition of a portion of the Fair Oaks Housing Complex in Danville began on Wednesday. The portion being torn down consists of 14 buildings with more than 100 apartments. The buildings have been vacant and fenced off for some time; the people who lived there have moved to other homes.
Park Beeler and others will gather on the Southbank on Sunday to watch as the incomplete Berkman II tower is demolished across the river. The group gathered will include those who are involved in a plan to bring hundreds of residential units in a new tower to be built at 500 East Bay St., so the demolition actually marks the beginning of a project, not the end of one.
This post has been updated with new information. Several readers reached out to us about two blocks of W. 8th Street between Llewellyn and Madison that appear to be fenced off to prepare for imminent demolition. Only when I contacted District 1 City Council Member Chad West, his office staff confirmed that no permit had been pulled for the structures, which include some of the Bishop Arts District’s last remaining affordable apartment buildings.
The Trent Motel was originally built in the late 1950s. Tuesday, the once-booming place was being demolished to bring new opportunities to the town. Trent Motel demolition to bring new infrastructure …. Weather experts warn people to be careful with lightning. Blue Cross NC funds ECU, ECSU health care partnership.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The former College Station City Hall is no more. Demolition crews have leveled the site. The city plans to build a new green space in that area and to expand the parking lot. The goal is to have much of the work finished by the fall.
ATLANTIC CITY — Residents now have access to a job counselor and help with job searches as the COVID-19 pandemic eases and businesses seek more workers. The Atlantic City jobs training program began operating on the first floor of City Hall about two weeks ago, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said during a news conference Wednesday.
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN — Ardmore Commissioners voted Tuesday morning to demolish two damaged buildings in the downtown district. The structure at 119 North Washington Street collapsed in July 2021 after a car crashed into it. Another building across the street, at 120 North Washington, was damaged when a nearby...
Comments / 0