ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Flyers beat Toledo 74-55 in first round of NIT Tournament

By Peter Curi
WDTN
WDTN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IndD6_0ehSOGY800

TOLEDO, Ohio ( WDTN ) – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team beat the University of Toledo in the first round of the NIT Tournament.

The Dayton Flyers bested the Toledo Rockets 74-55 Wednesday night.

DaRon Holmes II had 20 points as Dayton beat Toledo 74-55 in the first round of the NIT. Setric Millner Jr. led the Rockets on Wednesday night with 18 points and seven rebounds.

UD women beat DePaul 88-57 in First Four

The Flyers ended their regular season with a record of 23-10 finishing third in the Atlantic 10 conference. The UD men’s basketball team fell to Richmond in the Atlantic 10 semifinals, which made them miss their opportunity to make the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

This marked the third time in four years that the University of Dayton men’s basketball team made an NIT Tournament appearance.

Thousands of fans pour into UD Arena for start of First Four

Next up, the Flyers will heading to Nashville to take on 4th seeded Vanderbilt after their 82-71 win over their cross town rival Belmont Bruins yesterday. The game is expected to be played in Nashville on Saturday or Sunday.

The Flyers are unable to host games currently because of the First Four and the Ohio basketball state championships in Dayton.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

UD dominates DePaul in NCAA opener

AMES, Iowa – The University of Dayton women’s basketball team opened the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament Wednesday night with a comfortable 88-57 victory over DePaul University. The Flyers (26-5) move on to the First Round to face No. 6 Georgia while the Blue Demons (22-11) end their season. KEY MOMENT1st half – Dayton scored […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Basketball
Dayton, OH
Basketball
Toledo, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
Dayton, OH
College Basketball
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
College Sports
State
Ohio State
Toledo, OH
College Basketball
City
Richmond, OH
Dayton, OH
Sports
Dayton, OH
College Sports
Toledo, OH
Sports
City
Nashville, OH
WDTN

Wright State students and alumni celebrate Raiders win

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State students packed into their student union on campus to cheer on their Raiders, including many alumni returning to campus. With a major win on Wednesday night, the journey takes them a step further in the NCAA Tournament, something Dayton resident Lynda Ream has been waiting nearly six decades for. “We […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Wright State fans celebrate First Four win

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There was a lot of excitement at Wright State as fans left UD Arena, and so much pride from the alumni who showed up to support. Wright State fans and alumni tailgated Wednesday afternoon excited to see their school in the First Four. Alumnus Doug Gage flew in all the way […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

UD women beat DePaul 88-57 in First Four

AMES, Iowa (WDTN) — The University of Dayton women’s basketball team won their First Four game against the DePaul University Blue Demons. The Flyers beat the Blue Demons 88-57 in the First Four. This year marked the ninth time the Flyers have made the NCAA Tournament. But, this was the first year that the NCAA […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depaul University#Ncaa Tournament#Dayton Flyers#Nit Tournament#The University Of Dayton#The University Of Toledo#Toledo Rockets#Ud Arena#The First Four And
WDTN

Yellow Springs resident to appear on ‘Jeopardy!’

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami Valley resident is set to appear on ‘Jeopardy!’ on Thursday, March 17. Joel Levinson is a Yellow Spring resident, and head of content at Rize Education. He will compete on America’s Favorite Quiz Show this week, a release by ‘Jeopardy!’ said, making him the second contestant with ties […]
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
WDTN

Dayton businesses busy with St. Patrick’s Day crowd

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – People decked in green filled the bars and restaurants in the Oregon District, and business owners said St. Patrick’s Day was another success on top of an already great week. “It’s about time, I think we have been shut down long enough,” Crystal, who was out celebrating Thursday, said. “Everybody wants […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
WDTN

Local bakery makes game day sweet

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The First Four games are back in Dayton, and one local pastry shop is making game day sweeter with basketball-themed cookies. Ashley’s Pastry Shop can be found at 21 Park Avenue in Dayton, and this year, they are showing their Raiders and Dayton pride in time for the First Four. The […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Ohio’s wine industry: Shifting careers from technology to agribusiness

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio couple changed their lifestyle from raising a family and working the 40 hours per week grind to operating a vineyard and two wineries. Ohio Wine and Grapes 2016 Economic Impact Full-time Equivalent Jobs 8,067 Wages Paid $264 million Wine Produced (Gallons) 1.228.000 Retail Value of Ohio Wine Sold […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

13-year-old was driving in crash that killed 9 people, NTSB says

A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck when it crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team Tuesday night, according to officials with the National Transportation Safety Board. In all, nine people were killed, including the 13-year-old.
LUBBOCK, TX
WDTN

WDTN

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy