Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan's dislike for one another is one of the most well-known feuds in the NBA. A lot of it had to do with the rough manner in which Isiah's Detroit Pistons played against MJ and his Chicago Bulls. This led to a bit of bad blood between the two and there have always been suggestions that Jordan kept IT off the 1992 Dream Team because of their beef.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO