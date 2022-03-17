Ferryville woman gets Governor’s Legacy Award for long-time Wisconsin tourism leadership

Sherry Quamme, left, with Gov. Tony Evers and State Rep. Jill Billings of La Crosse, who nominated Quamme for the award. (Contributed photo)

MADISON (WKBT) — Sherry Quamme of Ferryville received the Governor’s Legacy Award during the Wisconsin Governor’s Conference on Tourism.

Quamme received the award Tuesday night from Gov. Tony Evers for her work promoting tourism in western Wisconsin with the Wisconsin Mississippi River Parkway Commission/Great River Road.

State Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, who nominated Quamme along with Dave Ring of Kwik Trip, described her as “truly a dedicated public servant and volunteer, going above and beyond to support and promote the working of the WMRPC and tourism in Western Wisconsin.”

The annual award is presented to an individual who has made a long-lasting contribution to tourism.

Quamme, who has been a commission member since 2008 and chairwoman since 2013, “is an active, engaged, and informed leader on all tourism activities in our region,” Billings said.

“She works hard to boost our area not only across the State of Wisconsin, but nationally as well, overseeing the Great River Road’s designation as an All American By-Way last year,” Billings said.

“In spite of the challenges faced by the tourism industry during COVID-19, Sherry made the best of a bad situation and worked to encourage safe travel to Wisconsin’s West Coast, capture tourism grant money for our area and prepare us for success moving forward,” Billings said.

