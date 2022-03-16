Road Closure Notice: On Biltz Ave in NE Palm Bay

The Contractor, Ranger Construction Industries, Inc, will be performing Roadway Full Depth Reclamation at the following location requiring complete road closures on

Biltz Ave between Taylor Ave and Hudson Ave in NE Palm Bay 7 AM Thursday, March 17th until Friday, March 25th, 2022, at 5 PM

Road closures with detours and traffic control signage will be in place, motorists and pedestrians can expect delays. Please use caution in these areas and plan your travels accordingly.

Please keep in mind that weather conditions and other unforeseen circumstances could affect construction schedules.

Should you have any questions regarding these road closures please contact Public Works customer service at (321) 952-3438.