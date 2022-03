Nearly three years ago, Baker Mayfield made headlines for what he said about former Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson’s trade request. “It’s self-inflicted. It is what it is. It’s not awkward for anyone else in this building,” Mayfield told reporters when asked about Johnson’s trade request. “He’s gotta do his job. He said he was a professional. I hope he does his job.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO