Chicago Innovator: How one business makes supercars, racetracks and bucket list dreams come true

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A trip to buy groceries at a San Francisco Safeway store has become a life altering experience for one local resident, according to state lottery officials. Le Chao says she was just doing her daily shopping at the Safeway store on Webster in San Francisco’s Fillmore neighborhood when she decided to try her luck on a $10 Plus the Money scratcher. She scratched off the top row of numbers and then scratched off the 20 listed below. One by one, she matched the numbers. When she scanned her ticket, Chao couldn’t believe her eyes, she had won $1 million. Then she raced home to tell her family. “I told my family I had won,” she explained giggling. “And my kids said, ‘Mommy, you are lucky!’” Chao told lottery officials she plans to pay off her kids’ college loans and buy a house for her family with her winnings. For selling the winning ticket, the Safeway store will receive $5,000.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO