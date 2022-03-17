ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The 22 Best Songs to Say ‘Sorry’

By Billboard Staff, Tatiana Cirisano
Billboard
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSo you screwed up. It happens to the best of us, even Justin Bieber, Adele and...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber’s Hospitalization Reportedly Made Husband Justin See Her Differently

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. On Saturday, Hailey Bieber revealed that she was hospitalized last Thursday for stroke-like symptoms. She has fully recovered, but the experience was scarring for her husband, Justin Bieber, People reports. A source close to him explained why he is more shaken than even she was by it—and how the incident altered the way he sees his partner of over three years.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Mimi Faust Responds After Ty Young is Seen With Another Woman in Public

Mimi Faust’s past with Stevie J. made her fearful of getting married. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust went through a lot with Stevie J. In fact, she didn’t know he was messing around with Joseline Hernandez until they started filming the show. Stevie wanted to have both women at the same time. Once, he even gave both a promise ring just minutes apart. To no surprise, a therapy session for all three ended up being a violent disaster. Joseline was so fed up that she punched Stevie J. in the middle of the session. So it’s safe to say that a lot of drama came from the love triangle that had people talking plenty on social media.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Countess LuAnn de Lesseps Gets Booed Off Stage After Drunkenly Taking Over The Mic At Piano Bar Following Sobriety Battle

The spotlight was shining right on Countess LuAnn de Lesseps during a night out at a New York City piano bar — and not for the right reasons. On Wednesday, March 16, The Real Housewives of New York City cast member, 56, was out in full force at gay piano bar Townhouse in Manhattan, where she drunkenly took to the mic. But much to her dismay, the crowd was not having it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Adele
Person
John Lennon
floor8.com

Kanye West plays 'victim' following Pete Davidson's clap back

Kanye West plays "victim" after Pete Davidson decided to finally clap back after months of derogative harassment from the rapper. Following the Saturday Night Live comedians text exchange with Kim Kardashian's ex, the Gold Digger singer took to his social media page once more to address "Kim and SKETE". Kanye...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Nat King Cole Asset Rights Purchased by Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group

Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group has purchased rights to all assets from the estate of Nat King Cole in a new deal with the singer’s family, it was announced Friday (March 11). Under the agreement, Iconic will “manage, protect, preserve, and expand” Cole’s legacy to new generations. The...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sorry Not Sorry
Lonestar 99.5

Top 5 Best Titles For Country Songs EVER

There's no other genre of music that connects with people like Country music. Whether you're feeling happy, excited, sad, missing someone, in love, found a new love, you've been cheated on, you're doing the cheating... Pretty much ALL the bases are covered. Or as we like to say--"There's a song for that". From back in the day throwbacks to Today's Hit Country-you're SURE to find a song to connect to how you're feeling given any situation. So-having said that--here is a brief look at some of the BEST Country song titles of all time--to reflect how we've all felt or may be feeling, depending on where in life we're at right now. Feel free to add YOURS in the comments below!
MUSIC
Billboard

Muna Spill the Tea on ‘Anything But Me,’ Give Phoebe Bridgers the Credit She Deserves

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to the new music they’re putting out, indie-pop trio Muna wants to make it clear that they are doing what they’ve always done: “All the songs are catchy, because we’re Muna,” says guitarist Josette Maskin with a smile. “We don’t like to stick  to one thing, and this record goes a lot farther than our last two.” The band sat down with Billboard’s Jason Lipshutz at SXSW 2022 as a part of the Samsung | Billboard Galaxy House interview series. Chatting about their new song “Anything But Me” as well as their upcoming...
MUSIC
NME

Kelis’ husband Mike Mora has died, aged 37

Kelis‘ husband Mike Mora has died after a battle with stomach cancer. The 37-year-old photographer’s death was confirmed by Steve Satterhwaite of Red Light Management, in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “Sadly, it’s true that Mike Mora has passed away,” he said. “We would ask all to respect...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
digitalspy.com

Nicolas Cage's new movie lands rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Nicolas Cage plays... Nicolas Cage in a meta comedy that has a 100% score on movie review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The upcoming, bizarre The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent sees the prolific actor play a fictionalised version of himself. In a creative rut and swamped with debts, this Nic Cage lives in a hotel awaiting his next, big break.
MOVIES
101.9 KING FM

10 Best Metal Covers of Hit Country Songs

In the realm of popular (that is to say, non-classical) music, the metal and country genres might, at first glance, seem about as far apart as you can get. It's hard to discern any obvious link between the acoustic-guitar backed yodeling of “singing brakeman” Jimmie Rodgers and the plugged-in, thundering attack of, say, Fit For An Autopsy.
ROCK MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee documents difficult goodbye in bittersweet post

Ginger Zee bid a sad farewell to someone special on Tuesday, but celebrated the friendship they have. The star took to Instagram with snapshots from a goodbye party and said she was both but sad to see them go. Alongside the photos, she wrote: "It's so not goodbye but see...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: Kanye West’s obsession with his daughters points to a darker truth

The divorce proceedings between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian made headway earlier this month when Kardashian was officially declared legally single by a Los Angeles county judge. When the reality television star filed for divorce in February 2021, she unwittingly prompted a barrage of public social media posts from West that immediately went viral. Such posts — aimed at Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, or concerning his ongoing custody battles for his children — have since become a strange new norm.In recent weeks, West — now known as Ye — has pivoted his frustration away (somewhat) from...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy