Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-18 06:03:00 Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hernando, Pasco, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 09:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hernando; Pasco; Sumter THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SUMTER...NORTHEASTERN PASCO AND EAST CENTRAL HERNANDO COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 13:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Palm Beach County through 345 PM EDT At 246 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles east of Canal Point to near Belle Glade to near Okeelanta. Movement was northeast at 5 TO 10 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Belle Glade, South Bay, Canal Point, Okeelanta, Belle Glade Camp and Fremd Village-Padgett Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 11:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal Strong Coastal Wind Event Continues An ongoing wake low event will keep winds gusting between 35 and 45 mph along coastal sections of Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties in Florida through early this evening. The winds should subside after 5 PM CDT. Please use caution if venturing outside through this afternoon and early evening. These type of winds will be capable of downing large tree limbs and a few weakened trees. Also, isolated power outages cannot be ruled out. Remain weather aware through the afternoon hours and look for further updates as warranted.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Maui Central Valley North by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 03:53:00 Expires: 2022-03-15 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI .A new northwest swell (320 degrees) will build this morning and peak during the day today then gradually decrease tonight into Tuesday. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of up to 14 to 18 feet along exposed north facing shores. Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet along exposed west facing shores. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai and north facing shores of Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Helena; St. John The Baptist; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern St. John The Baptist, Ascension, southern St. Helena, northwestern St. Tammany, Livingston, east central Iberville, Tangipahoa, eastern East Baton Rouge and southwestern Washington Parishes through 545 AM CDT At 451 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles east of Pride to near White Castle. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Hammond, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Ponchatoula, Walker, Amite City, White Castle, Livingston, Independence, Sorrento, French Settlement, Albany, Port Vincent, Folsom, Springfield, Montpelier and Geismar. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 164 and 185. Interstate 12 between mile markers 6 and 54. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 6 and 47. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Harrison, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Pearl River Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern St. Tammany and southeastern Washington Parishes, Harrison, Hancock and Pearl River Counties through 800 AM CDT At 654 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Bogalusa to near Picayune to Slidell. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gulfport, Biloxi, Slidell, Long Beach, Bogalusa, Picayune, Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Poplarville, Diamondhead, Pearl River, Sun, Kiln, Pearlington, Lyman, Crossroads, Shoreline Park, Stennis Space Center, Saucier and Mcneil. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 261 and 273. Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 44. Interstate 12 between mile markers 80 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 37. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 09:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF JEFFERSON...OSWEGO AND LEWIS COUNTIES HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 957 AM EDT, a lake effect snow band was along a line extending from near Southwick Beach State Park to 7 miles southeast of Redfield and moving northeast at 10 MPH. The lake effect snow band is expected to gradually diminish late this morning as it moves north. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Sandy Island Beach State Park, Stony Point, Adams, Redfield, Highmarket, Henderson Harbor, Southwick Beach State Park, Adams Center, Richland, Henderson, Smithville, Orwell, Lorraine, Sandy Creek, Lacona, Mannsville, Ellisburg, Osceola, Montario Point and West Leyden. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 37 and 41. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 00:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the lower to mid 20s along and north of the I-10 corridor and in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees near the immediate coast are expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dixie, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Dixie; Taylor The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Steinhatchee River near Steinhatchee (US 19) affecting Taylor and Dixie Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Steinhatchee River near Steinhatchee (US 19). * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to flood downstream at Steinhatchee Falls Park. Minor flooding of roads begins along River Road NE. Water will begin to encroach onto the yards of residences in the Ancient Oaks Community in Steinhatchee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 19.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM EDT Wednesday was 20.2 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 19.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.7 feet on 04/11/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baraga, Dickinson, Iron, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-11 09:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-11 12:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baraga; Dickinson; Iron; Marquette NARROW LINE OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW MOVING ACROSS UPPER MICHIGAN A narrow line of moderate to heavy snow, currently stretched from Baraga to near Watersmeet will move eastward over the next two to three hours. It is currently forecast to impact Crystal Falls to Champion around 11 am EST, Marquette commuting area around 11:45am, and Iron Mountain around 12 pm. Motorists, especially along US Highways 41, 141, and 2 should be aware of rapidly changing driving conditions, particularly restricting visibilities. Slow down and use low beam headlights!
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Vilas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 03:27:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-12 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution when venturing outdoors. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Cover all exposed skin to prevent frostbite. Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Vilas; Wood WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 to 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 15:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cambria, Clearfield, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 04:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-12 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cambria; Clearfield; Somerset WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Clearfield, Cambria and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Through 5 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult this morning. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow will be heaviest through 10 AM EST, but additional snow showers will bring light accumulations this afternoon and evening.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook, Southeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 15:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow around. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Areas of blowing and drifting snow will reduce visibilities to less than a quarter mile at times...especially over areas exposed to the northwest winds. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook and Southeast Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause localized hazardous travel. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Morongo Basin, Western Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 17:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-13 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Morongo Basin; Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust and sand could reduce visibility at times
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Indian River, Okeechobee, St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 10:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-12 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Indian River; Okeechobee; St. Lucie THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED TORNADO WATCH 43 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA INDIAN RIVER OKEECHOBEE ST. LUCIE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BASINGER, BASSWOOD ESTATES, COUNTRY HILLS ESTATES, FORT DRUM, FORT PIERCE, FOUR SEASONS ESTATES, GROVENOR ESTATES, JAYCEE BEACH, KISSIMMEE PRAIRIE PRESERVE, OKEECHOBEE, PORT SAINT LUCIE, SEBASTIAN, SEBASTIAN INLET, VERO BEACH, VERO BEACH SOUTH, AND VERO LAKE ESTATES.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-11 14:27:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-12 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: McCurtain WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to midnight CST Friday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe, Oakland, Shiawassee, Washtenaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 02:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lenawee; Livingston; Monroe; Oakland; Shiawassee; Washtenaw; Wayne AREAS OF DENSE FOG THROUGH MID MORNING Areas of dense fog will be possible through roughly 10 AM. Visibility may be reduced below a half of a mile at times. Where temperatures currently are hovering around freezing, pockets of freezing fog will be possible leading to slippery spots on area roadways. Motorists should exercise caution traveling this morning and expect widely variable visibilities and potentially slick travel conditions. Motorists should use low beam headlights and leave plenty of space in between vehicles. Fog is expected to begin lifting after 10 AM as temperatures warm into the 40s.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Orange FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM CST THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...From 9 PM CST this evening to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 445 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over North Palm Beach, or near Riviera Beach, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Riviera Beach, Palm Beach and Juno Beach. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

