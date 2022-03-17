Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 12:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. Target Area: Comanche; Cooke; Eastland; Erath; Hood; Jack; Montague; Palo Pinto; Parker; Somervell; Stephens; Wise; Young Critical Fire Weather Conditions Likely This Afternoon .Low relative humidity values and gusty winds will develop through this afternoon within an area of dry, dormant grasses. There will be a threat for rapidly spreading wildfires this afternoon and early evening across western North Texas. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY LOW HUMIDITY, COMBUSTIBLE DRY FUELS AND GUSTY WINDS FOR ACROSS WESTERN NORTH TEXAS * TIMING...Until 9PM today. * WINDS...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Upper 60s to Lower 70s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that do develop will spread rapidly and be difficult to contain.

COMANCHE COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO