Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Louisiana...and eastern and northeastern Texas. Target Area: Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of De Soto, Red River, western Natchitoches, southeastern Caddo, southern Bienville, southeastern Bossier and Sabine Parishes, eastern Shelby, northeastern San Augustine and Sabine Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1100 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Stonewall to near Logansport to near Patroon to 7 miles southwest of Rosevine. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Natchitoches, Mansfield, Milam, Many, San Augustine, Coushatta, Stonewall, Zwolle, Logansport, Ringgold, Hemphill, Campti, Joaquin, Converse, Shelbyville, Patroon, Rosevine, Allen, Oak Grove and Pleasant Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
