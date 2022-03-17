ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-17 22:26:00 Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Helena; St. John The Baptist; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern St. John The Baptist, Ascension, southern St. Helena, northwestern St. Tammany, Livingston, east central Iberville, Tangipahoa, eastern East Baton Rouge and southwestern Washington Parishes through 545 AM CDT At 451 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles east of Pride to near White Castle. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Hammond, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Ponchatoula, Walker, Amite City, White Castle, Livingston, Independence, Sorrento, French Settlement, Albany, Port Vincent, Folsom, Springfield, Montpelier and Geismar. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 164 and 185. Interstate 12 between mile markers 6 and 54. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 6 and 47. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Harrison, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Pearl River Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern St. Tammany and southeastern Washington Parishes, Harrison, Hancock and Pearl River Counties through 800 AM CDT At 654 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Bogalusa to near Picayune to Slidell. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gulfport, Biloxi, Slidell, Long Beach, Bogalusa, Picayune, Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Poplarville, Diamondhead, Pearl River, Sun, Kiln, Pearlington, Lyman, Crossroads, Shoreline Park, Stennis Space Center, Saucier and Mcneil. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 261 and 273. Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 44. Interstate 12 between mile markers 80 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 37. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 13:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Palm Beach County through 345 PM EDT At 246 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles east of Canal Point to near Belle Glade to near Okeelanta. Movement was northeast at 5 TO 10 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Belle Glade, South Bay, Canal Point, Okeelanta, Belle Glade Camp and Fremd Village-Padgett Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Severe Weather Statement issued for Hernando, Hillsborough, Pinellas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 09:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-12 09:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM EST for central and west central Florida. A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure, such as a small interior room. Target Area: Hernando; Hillsborough; Pinellas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM EST FOR SOUTHEASTERN SUMTER...EASTERN PASCO...EASTERN HERNANDO PINELLAS...NORTHWESTERN HILLSBOROUGH AND NORTHWESTERN POLK COUNTIES At 915 AM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mascotte to near St. Leo to near Citrus Park to 8 miles west of Tierra Verde, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo, Pinellas Park, Temple Terrace, Seminole, Safety Harbor, West Park and Oldsmar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Freeze Warning issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 00:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the lower to mid 20s along and north of the I-10 corridor and in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees near the immediate coast are expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Fire Weather Watch issued for Comanche, Eastland, Erath, Hamilton, Jack, Lampasas, Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Comanche; Eastland; Erath; Hamilton; Jack; Lampasas; Mills; Palo Pinto; Stephens; Young Fire Weather Watch Thursday afternoon along and west of US 281 .Very warm, dry and breezy conditions are expected Thursday afternoon, resulting in an increasing threat for wildfires. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR VERY WARM TEMPERATURES...BREEZY SOUTH WINDS...VERY LOW HUMIDITY...AND ABUNDANT DRY FUEL ALONG AND WEST OF A LINE FROM JACKSBORO TO LAMPASAS * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 70s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that do develop will spread rapidly.
COMANCHE COUNTY, TX
Red Flag Warning issued for Comanche, Cooke, Eastland, Erath, Hood, Jack, Montague by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 12:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. Target Area: Comanche; Cooke; Eastland; Erath; Hood; Jack; Montague; Palo Pinto; Parker; Somervell; Stephens; Wise; Young Critical Fire Weather Conditions Likely This Afternoon .Low relative humidity values and gusty winds will develop through this afternoon within an area of dry, dormant grasses. There will be a threat for rapidly spreading wildfires this afternoon and early evening across western North Texas. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY LOW HUMIDITY, COMBUSTIBLE DRY FUELS AND GUSTY WINDS FOR ACROSS WESTERN NORTH TEXAS * TIMING...Until 9PM today. * WINDS...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Upper 60s to Lower 70s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that do develop will spread rapidly and be difficult to contain.
COMANCHE COUNTY, TX
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Vilas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 03:27:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-12 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution when venturing outdoors. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Cover all exposed skin to prevent frostbite. Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Vilas; Wood WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 to 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
Special Weather Statement issued for Baraga, Dickinson, Iron, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-11 09:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-11 12:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baraga; Dickinson; Iron; Marquette NARROW LINE OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW MOVING ACROSS UPPER MICHIGAN A narrow line of moderate to heavy snow, currently stretched from Baraga to near Watersmeet will move eastward over the next two to three hours. It is currently forecast to impact Crystal Falls to Champion around 11 am EST, Marquette commuting area around 11:45am, and Iron Mountain around 12 pm. Motorists, especially along US Highways 41, 141, and 2 should be aware of rapidly changing driving conditions, particularly restricting visibilities. Slow down and use low beam headlights!
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 11:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal Strong Coastal Wind Event Continues An ongoing wake low event will keep winds gusting between 35 and 45 mph along coastal sections of Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties in Florida through early this evening. The winds should subside after 5 PM CDT. Please use caution if venturing outside through this afternoon and early evening. These type of winds will be capable of downing large tree limbs and a few weakened trees. Also, isolated power outages cannot be ruled out. Remain weather aware through the afternoon hours and look for further updates as warranted.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Winter Weather Advisory issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-11 14:27:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-12 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: McCurtain WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to midnight CST Friday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
Winter Storm Warning issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 15:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Chippewa, Douglas, Kandiyohi, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-11 08:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-11 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Chippewa; Douglas; Kandiyohi; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Pope; Renville; Sibley; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON Gusty northwest winds to 35 mph is resulting in areas of blowing snow this morning. Observations indicate visibilities dropping to a mile or less at times, but brief whiteout conditions are possible in localized areas. If traveling this morning, use caution in open areas and watch for icy conditions.
BROWN COUNTY, MN
Flood Warning issued for Dixie, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Dixie; Taylor The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Steinhatchee River near Steinhatchee (US 19) affecting Taylor and Dixie Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Steinhatchee River near Steinhatchee (US 19). * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to flood downstream at Steinhatchee Falls Park. Minor flooding of roads begins along River Road NE. Water will begin to encroach onto the yards of residences in the Ancient Oaks Community in Steinhatchee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 19.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM EDT Wednesday was 20.2 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 19.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.7 feet on 04/11/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
Special Weather Statement issued for Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe, Oakland, Shiawassee, Washtenaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 02:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lenawee; Livingston; Monroe; Oakland; Shiawassee; Washtenaw; Wayne AREAS OF DENSE FOG THROUGH MID MORNING Areas of dense fog will be possible through roughly 10 AM. Visibility may be reduced below a half of a mile at times. Where temperatures currently are hovering around freezing, pockets of freezing fog will be possible leading to slippery spots on area roadways. Motorists should exercise caution traveling this morning and expect widely variable visibilities and potentially slick travel conditions. Motorists should use low beam headlights and leave plenty of space in between vehicles. Fog is expected to begin lifting after 10 AM as temperatures warm into the 40s.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Winter Storm Warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Northern Cayuga, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 09:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Northern Cayuga; Oswego WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult at times. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will fall through the 20s today with wind chill values falling into the single digits.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 18:01:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-03-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie; Wyoming WINTER STORM WARNING IS REPLACED BY A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow showers and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southern Erie and Wyoming counties and the western Southern Tier. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Snow showers will reduce visibility below a quarter mile at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will fall through the 20s with wind chill values falling through the single digits to near zero.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Langlade, Lincoln, Menominee, Northern Oconto County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 12:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Langlade; Lincoln; Menominee; Northern Oconto County SIGNIFICANT BAND OF SNOW EXPECTED OVER NORTHERN WISCONSIN THROUGH THE AFTERNOON .A band of snow will impact parts of central and northern Wisconsin today. The snow may become heavy at times within a narrow band, with snowfall rates of an inch an hour possible. Areas of Lincoln and Marathon to Door County will likely be the most impacted. The heaviest snow should fall through mid-afternoon. Snow covered roads and poor visibility will result in hazardous travel conditions. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Menominee and Northern Oconto County Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening commute.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carteret, Dare, Hyde by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 11:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-12 11:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM EST for eastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Carteret; Dare; Hyde A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM EST FOR SOUTHEASTERN HYDE...SOUTHEASTERN DARE AND CENTRAL CARTERET COUNTIES At 1103 AM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 20 miles east of Bodie Island Lighthouse to near Broad Creek, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Cedar Island, Frisco, Harkers Island, Buxton, Salvo, Sealevel, Marshallberg, Waves, Davis, Smyrna, Avon, Straits, Atlantic, Rodanthe, Otway, Williston, Open Grounds Farm, Stacy, Bettie and Portsmouth Village. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Special Weather Statement issued for Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Louisiana...and eastern and northeastern Texas. Target Area: Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of De Soto, Red River, western Natchitoches, southeastern Caddo, southern Bienville, southeastern Bossier and Sabine Parishes, eastern Shelby, northeastern San Augustine and Sabine Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1100 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Stonewall to near Logansport to near Patroon to 7 miles southwest of Rosevine. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Natchitoches, Mansfield, Milam, Many, San Augustine, Coushatta, Stonewall, Zwolle, Logansport, Ringgold, Hemphill, Campti, Joaquin, Converse, Shelbyville, Patroon, Rosevine, Allen, Oak Grove and Pleasant Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SABINE COUNTY, TX

