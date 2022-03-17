ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Column-To neutral ... and beyond! U.S. rate outlook rises after Fed liftoff: McGeever

By Jamie McGeever
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates are on a far steeper and faster climb than previously anticipated following the Federal Reserve’s liftoff on Wednesday, bringing to an end zero-interest-rate policy, or “ZIRP,” that has been mostly in place since the 2008 Great Financial Crisis.

Money markets are signaling that the Fed’s surprisingly aggressive posture on inflation will put the brakes on the economy, forcing it to cut rates perhaps as early as the second half of next year, and definitely by 2024.

Traders are not pricing in recession though, at least not yet. Any reduction in the fed funds rate in the next couple of years would bring rates down to “neutral” from “restrictive” levels rather than signal a full-blown easing cycle.

At no point over the next three-to-five years does the Eurodollar curve show the Fed’s benchmark rate falling below the 2.25% area. Before Wednesday’s meeting and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference, that floor was closer to 2.00%.

“No one wants to have to put restrictive monetary policy on in order to get inflation back down. Frankly, the need is one of getting rates back up to more neutral levels as quickly as we practicably can, and then moving beyond that if that turns out to be appropriate,” Powell said.

But citing the new median forecasts that show the fed funds rate moving above longer-term neutral rate, Powell added: “And as you can see, it is appropriate.”

2024 EURODOLLAR INVERSION

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its fed funds target range by a quarter percentage point to 0.25%-0.50%, the first hike since 2018 and as expected. What surprised markets was just how far policymakers are prepared to go to choke off inflation.

New Fed projections showed a median interest rate of 1.9% this year and 2.8% for the next two years, significantly higher than the respective projections of 0.9%, 1.6% and 2.1% at December’s policy meeting.

That’s equal to seven quarter-point hikes this year, rising to at least 10 next year. The new “terminal” rate of 2.8% is also higher than the projected “neutral” rate of 2.4%, the level that neither runs the economy too hot nor too cold.

This prompted the Eurodollar curve to accelerate the hawkish repricing under way even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago put a fire under oil prices and inflation expectations.

The June 2023-December 2023 part of the curve inverted slightly again, indicating a slender chance of a rate cut in the second half of next year, but the bigger bets on a policy shift were set for 2024.

The first signs of this in the Eurodollar strip appeared on Feb. 10, two weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, when various parts of the 2024 curve inverted. These bets intensified on Wednesday.

GOOD LUCK

The Eurodollar curve can be distorted by perceived credit risk and strong hedging demand from market players, so a premium is built into implied rates. But it is still considered a good guide to Fed expectations, so the flattening is noteworthy.

Yet it may not be flagging recession. Put another way, if traders think the economy will shrink in the next couple of years, they would surely be betting on more than 25 bps of rate cuts.

Granted, the Fed’s room for maneuver will be more limited than before, with the exception of the last recession in 2020. That COVID-triggered slump in GDP was one of the steepest in U.S. history, but also the shortest.

The Fed slashed interest rates by 150 bps, brought back ZIRP, and launched a huge bond-buying program. With inflation as high as it is, no rate-cutting cycle is being reflected in money market pricing this time around. At least not yet.

Two reliable recession indicators give different signals: Plunging U.S. consumer confidence suggests recession is likely; but despite Wednesday’s flattening the 2-year/10-year yield curve has not inverted yet, suggesting it is unlikely.

“Historically the Treasury yield curve inverts or is very close to inversion for several quarters ahead of a business cycle downturn. At present, we are just at rate lift-off at the Fed,” SocGen’s Stephen Gallagher wrote to clients.

But other observers, like Joe Lavorgna at Natixis, are skeptical the Fed can tighten financial conditions sufficiently to get inflation back down to its 2% target without hurting employment, demand and ultimately economic growth.

“I wish Jay Powell and company all the best of luck because they’re not going to get anywhere near as they think, unless they’re willing to throw a lot of people out of jobs, because that’s what’s going to happen. We’re going to have a recession,” Lavorgna said.

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters)

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Fed chair: Interest rates going up

WASHINGTON (AP) – Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he supports a traditional quarter-point increase in the Federal Reserve’s benchmark short-term interest rate when the Fed meets later this month, rather than a larger increase that some of its policymakers have proposed. But Powell did open the door...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Powell
Person
Jerome Powell
Fortune

What the Fed’s first interest rate hike in 4 years means for the market—and a potential recession

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates for the first time since 2018 on Wednesday as it grapples with rising consumer prices, and many Wall Street analysts are predicting it won’t be the last rate hike in 2022.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#U S Interest Rates#Gross Domestic Product#The Federal Reserve#Fed Chair
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, and increased the risk of a devastating nuclear war in the process.The move followed a message from Putin who warned that anyone who tried to “hinder” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will see “consequences you have never seen in your history”.Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has also warned a third World War would be ‘nuclear and destructive’.If you want to survive an immediate strike in a conflict between nuclear superpowers, it follows that you'll want to avoid...
POLITICS
Fox News

Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

365K+
Followers
300K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy