Kennedy, Cassidy, Higgins support arming Ukraine

By Mark Rigsby
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. ( KLFY ) – Acadiana’s congressional delegation is weighing in on the war in Ukraine. They say the U.S. must do more to help Ukraine protect its people from the Russian assault.

Sen. John Kennedy, Sen. Bill Cassidy, and Rep. Clay Higgins, all Republicans, stand behind Ukraine by supporting the shipment of weapons to help them.

“President Biden has had some Bambi’s baby brother moments here,” said Kennedy. “President Zelensky has made it very clear that he’s not asking for American troops, American planes, or American pilots. He’s asking for help to win the war in the air. Whether it’s with surface to air missiles, or planes, we should provide them to him.”

Russia continues its bombardment of major cities, including residential areas. Millions of Ukrainians are now refugees, seeking safety in border countries like Poland. Others are in hiding in basements and subway stations. Some are staying vigilant by taking up arms and fighting back.

Kamala Harris’ visit to Sunset rescheduled to Monday

“We didn’t act the way we should’ve acted a month ago. That’s reality,” said Higgins. “Sometimes you have to get in the fight, no matter how ugly it is. You are called to our deepest core principals, to the extent you need to get involved.”

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed members of Congress on Wednesday, asking for more help from the United States, comparing what’s happening in his country at this moment in history to Pearl Harbor and September 11th.

“I’m addressing the President Biden. You are the leader of the nation, your great nation. I wish you would be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means being the leader of peace,” said Zelensky.

“I do think we should, the United States and allies, provide Ukrainians everything they need to fight back combat, anti-aircraft missiles as well as MiG’s and drones,” said Cassidy.

These lawmakers want to avoid the worst case scenario, in the short-term, to escalate the situation by establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine. That would officially enter the U.S. in the conflict militarily.

