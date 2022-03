A Maine water district said its former superintendent locked its board of trustees out of critical systems when he was on his way out. The Anson-Madison Water District in Madison said the former superintendent changed email and Amazon account passwords and locked trustees out of financial, mapping, and billing applications. The Bangor Daily News reported that the trustees filed a lawsuit via their attorney in U.S. District Court in Bangor.

MAINE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO