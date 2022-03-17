ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dept. Of Housing And Urban Development Awards LA $155 Million For Homeless Relief Projects

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 1 day ago
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced Wednesday that Los Angeles Continuum of Care was awarded $155 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for projects to help people experiencing homelessness.

The funding is for renewal projects that already exist within the Los Angeles Continuum of Care, which includes all cities in Los Angeles County with the exception of Glendale, Long Beach and Pasadena.

A Continuum of Care is a regional planning body that coordinates housing and homeless services funding for families and individuals in need.

“We are grateful to HUD and its Office of Special Needs Assistance Programs for renewing assistance for local rehousing programs. These funds are critical to our efforts to increase the speed and volume of exits from interim to permanent housing throughout our system,” said Heidi Marston, executive director of LAHSA, the continuum’s lead agency. “We also thank HUD for providing additional funding to support our efforts to help domestic violence survivors end their homelessness.”

The $155 million is about $5 million more than was awarded in the previous fiscal year, and includes an adjustment for Fair Market Rate.

“Access to stable housing is a basic necessity — the safety of a home is essential, especially as we continue to fight the COVID-19 virus,” HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge said Wednesday in announcing more than $2.6 billion in Continuum of Care funding nationwide.

“These Continuum of Care program grants, coupled with the historic resources in the American Rescue Plan, will deliver communities the resources needed to ensure that every person in a respective community has the equitable opportunity to a safe and stable home.”

Edward Connor
1d ago

homeless will probably see very little of that money. most will go to operational cost and pay raises.

Dumb American
1d ago

Wow more money into pockets of politicians and special interest groups way to scam tax payers money

Kurtis Baylor
1d ago

Yep their going to buy that torn down Mansion, in Beverly Hills for a Hundred and fifty Millions and build three tiny homes😂😂🤣🤣😅🤣😂😂🤣😅

CBS LA

El Monte Launching Guaranteed Income Program For Single Mothers

EL MONTE (CBSLA) – The city of El Monte is moving forward with a guaranteed income pilot program for single mothers. The program will provide $500 a month to 125 participants. On Tuesday, the El Monte City Council approved a contract with the RAND Corporation to manage the program. Only single mothers with children under 18 are eligible to apply. They also must be below the poverty line and must have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s unclear when the program will begin accepting applications. Funding for the program is coming from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, passed by Congress...
EL MONTE, CA
CBS LA

Several Southern California Projects Awarded Millions In Homekey Grants

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Millions of dollars worth of Homekey grants were awarded by the state this week to help Southern California counties and cities to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced a total of $181 million in funding to 13 new Homekey projects across the state that will eventually provide 605 housing units. The latest round of funding bring the state’s total number of projects to 39 so far this year. “Every Californian deserves a safe place to call home,” Newsom said in a statement. The biggest pot of money in this round goes to several...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

Single-family homes on cul-de-sacs could be subdivided

WeHo’s few remaining cul-de-sacs may be opened up for development, possibly squeezing out the historic single-family homes that currently stand there. The Planning Commission is looking at rezoning Greenacre Avenue and Betty Way to allow owners to subdivide each single-family lot equal or greater than 2,400 square feet into two lots. They can then have two dwelling units on each site.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
HeySoCal

L.A. Controller identifies $55 million in unused special funds

Following warnings about potential budget trouble ahead for Los Angeles, city Controller Ron Galperin Wednesday released a report identifying about $55 million in unspent special funds that could be used to ease budget strain. Galperin warned on March 1 about the city’s financial position in the next fiscal year, as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
