ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tuchel praises focus of Chelsea players as troubled holders reach Champions League quarters

By Andy SCOTT, FRANCK FIFE
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26hYlz_0ehSKsnE00
Thomas Tuchel celebrates with his players after Chelsea beat Lille to reach the Champions League quarter-finals /AFP

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel praised his players for remaining focused amid the uncertainty about the club's future after they progressed Wednesday to the Champions League quarter-finals, where he said they would be "the team nobody wants to play".

The reigning European champions came from behind to beat Lille 2-1 in northern France and win their last-16 tie 4-1 on aggregate with Christian Pulisic and captain Cesar Azpilicueta scoring their goals.

The victory came on the same day it emerged that the Ricketts family, owners of Major League Baseball team the Chicago Cubs, were leading a consortium looking to buy the club while British athletics great Sebastian Coe announced his involvement in a rival takeover bid.

Reeling from the impact of UK government sanctions imposed on their Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich, it was also reported on Wednesday by Sky Sports that EU sanctions mean Chelsea cannot sell tickets for their next Champions League home ties.

If confirmed that would mean Chelsea playing behind closed doors in Europe at Stamford Bridge.

"Thanks for ruining my evening," Tuchel said when that was put to him as he spoke to reporters at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

"Can we speak about it when it's confirmed? Let's see. Today I'm happy we are in the last eight."

Chelsea have now played five games since Abramovich put the club up for sale on March 2 and won them all.

Since losing 1-0 at Manchester City in mid-January, Tuchel's team have lost just once, on penalties to Liverpool in the League Cup final.

"Chelsea is so clear what it demands from every employee and from every player -- play your role to the limit, live up to it and take responsibility," Tuchel said when asked how he and his team managed to maintain their concentration amid all the turmoil.

"This is what Chelsea is about and that sharpens your mentality and brings out the best in you because it is normal to do it on a daily basis and because this mentality has been installed over years and years.

"That is why it is possible that we can stay focused and produce results, as we do now when things are uncertain and unstable around us."

- 'Not the best idea' -

Tuchel admitted that Chelsea had got it badly wrong in putting in a request for their next game, an FA Cup quarter-final away to Middlesbrough on Saturday, to be played behind closed doors in the interests of fairness and "sporting integrity".

The club, who are only allowed to operate under a special licence, cannot sell tickets, with only existing ticket-holders allowed to attend matches.

"Let me put it like this -- we love to play in front of spectators and I don't think spectators of our opponents should suffer from the consequences," said the German.

"It was not the best idea. We love to play in front of spectators and I am happy it was turned down."

Despite all the turbulence, Tuchel's team will be in Friday's draw for the Champions League quarter-finals along with fellow Premier League sides Liverpool and Manchester City as well as Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, Bayern Munich and Benfica.

"I want us to be the team nobody wants to play," Tuchel said.

"It's a big step to do it again and again and that is why we fight for top-four places in maybe the toughest league in the world and we fight now again in the top eight teams.

"This brings out the very best in us."

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Driven by success! Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Manchester United in brand new £200,000 Aston Martin ahead of Atletico Madrid tie - having netted incredible hat-trick against Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated in style following his hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur - after arriving to Manchester United training in a brand new £200,000 supercar. The Portuguese star netted a treble against Spurs on Saturday to secure a 3-2 win at Old Trafford and boost his side's hopes of claiming a top four spot at their opponents' expense.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Sebastian Coe
Person
Roman Abramovich
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League draw: Live updates as Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid learn their quarterfinal fates

Welcome to our live coverage of Friday's UEFA Champions League draw which will confirm this season's quarterfinal ties as well as the semifinal and final pathways for the remaining eight teams. Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Villarreal are all in the hat for the next step on the road to the final in Paris. You can catch all the matches live on CBS and Paramount+.
UEFA
Daily Mail

'He has to take this step forward in his career': Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam urges Ajax boss Erik ten Hag to grab the Old Trafford job with both hands after being heavily linked with a move to Premier League giants

Erik ten Hag is one of the frontrunners to become the next Manchester United manager and Jaap Stam thinks a move to Old Trafford would be an enormous step in the Dutchman's career. Ten Hag - who has won the Eredivisie twice with Ajax - is regarded as one of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Christian Pulisic scores as Chelsea advance past Lille in Champions League round of 16

Christian Pulisic scored as Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory away to Lille on Wednesday to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals. Lille opened the scoring through a Burak Yilmaz penalty on 38 minutes to cut their aggregate deficit to 2-1, but Pulisic provided a cool finish on the stroke of half-time to restore Chelsea's two-goal cushion.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#League Cup#Afp Chelsea#European#Christian#Major League Baseball#The Chicago Cubs#British#Russian#Sky Sports#Eu
AFP

Messi left to pick up pieces at PSG after jeers and Champions League failure

A season that started with such feverish excitement is turning out to be nothing short of a fiasco in Paris for Lionel Messi, who suffered the ignominy of being booed by his own supporters last weekend. When Messi was unveiled at the Parc des Princes at the start of the season he admitted winning another European Cup was his "dream" and said he felt he was in the "ideal place" to do it.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'scout Ajax star Ryan Gravenberch' as they look to strengthen their midfield... but the Dutch wonderkid 'would prefer a move to Bayern Munich' where his agent Mino Raiola has strong connections

Manchester United have reportedly scouted highly-rated Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch as they consider a potential move to bring him to Old Trafford. The youngster is one of the most highly-rated teenagers in world football and has been linked with a host of top European sides. Midfield is seen as a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
AFP

AFP

52K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy