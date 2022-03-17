ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

OC company that marketed 'drinkable sunscreen' agrees to legal settlement with California

An Orange County company that marketed and sold a "drinkable sunscreen" has agreed to a legal settlement to resolve allegations of deceptive advertising, California's attorney general announced Wednesday.

Marketing and sale of the product called UVO stopped during the investigation, state Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement.

"We may want a shortcut, but the truth of the matter is: There's no evidence that alternative sunscreen products like UVO's so-called 'drinkable sunscreen' provide protection. You've got to wear your sunscreen, not drink it," Bonta said.

The legal settlement is a stipulated judgment that is subject to a court's approval.

The defendant, Dermatology Industry Inc., doing business as UVO and DRINK UVO, did not admit the allegations made against it but consented to the agreement to avoid the time and expense of litigation, according to the stipulated judgment.

The agreement also calls for the company to pay $42,500 to the state of California.

Jim Prochnow, an attorney for Dermatology Industry Inc., said Wednesday the settlement speaks for itself and the company had no further comment.

UVO sun protectant was a mixture of vitamins and dietary supplements that purported to be a drinkable form of sun protection.

The attorney general's statement said the company claimed that drinking the product provided "3-5 hours of sun protection from head to toe including your eyes," that UVO "is the first drinkable supplement to provide sun protection" and that "if you drink UVO you will have baseline protection that will help minimize the likelihood of burning even if you forget to use sunscreen."

After he launched the product in 2015, Dr. Bobby Awadalla, a dermatologist and owner of the company, told local media outlets that the product contained 30 vitamins, antioxidants and ingredients that would provide three to five hours of sun protection after consuming one 12-ounce bottle.

In one interview, he said one of the key ingredients "is a powerful phytonutrient. It has many effects on the skin, including DNA protection, absorption of UV light and anti-inflammation."

