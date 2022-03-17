White House to offer relief to HBCUs targeted by bomb threats

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Dozens of bomb threats have recently been made against Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country, including some in North Carolina.

Wednesday, the Biden-Harris administration announced that HBCUs impacted by these bomb threats will have a chance to receive up to $50,000 to $150,000 in grants to help with the school’s immediate needs such as mental health resources and enhanced security to restore the learning environment on their campuses.

The President at Saint Augustine’s University, Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail, shared her thoughts on what she would do with the funds and what this means for the other HBCUs who might be targeted next.

“For the universities that have already been targeted, that’s one thing, but we also need to be ever mindful that any of the other HBCUs may get that call tomorrow,” Johnson said. “Heightened awareness would be one thing we would do. Bring in appropriate training for faculty, staff, and our current students.”

HBCUs have been the main target for bomb threats nationwide, causing disruption and panic throughout the community. Students, like Dave Walter Jr., at these colleges and universities are distracted from learning.

“I think it’s definitely an attack on our community and our HBCUs. Our school is a safe place. It is a safe place for Black students like me to be able to come to school,” Walter said.

Brandon Edwards, who works part-time and attends Shaw University, said it’s making an already stressful situation more difficult.

“It’s already stressful enough as it is, and then you got other people that hate you. We have already pay our money to come here. We deal with certain things to come here. And we go through whatever and make ways out of no ways,” Edwards said.

McPhail said students are still trying to come back from the pandemic and this doesn’t make it any better.

“We haven’t even dealt with the aftermath or impact of that. Now we get this daily daily conscious awareness that we may have to evacuate the campus at any given month,” she said.

Having support from Washington makes all the difference.

“Look, we get it. We get what you’re going through as an HBCU. I’m sure they know that $50,000 to $150,000, it’s all of the money we need to do what we need to do, but they get it and this is a good start,” McPhail said.

The department of education will work with HBCUs that have received recent bomb threats to determine if the grant funds could help.

“Universities should be safe spaces for students to live and learn. In recent months, HBCUs have been the target of repugnant threats. Safety is always paramount, and we are grateful no one has been hurt. However, these new dangers are real and the new grant funds will be used to reinforce our overall security.” Elizabeth City State University Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon

