JANESVILLE, Minn. — White steam billows into the sky, a rolling cloud visible for miles from Guardian Energy's plant in southern Minnesota. You can't see the greenhouse gases pumped out the stacks with the water vapor in the air, but they are there — more than 178,000 metric tons in 2019 alone. Eighteen of Minnesota's 19 corn ethanol plants are among the 100 facilities expelling the most greenhouse gases in the state, according to a Star Tribune analysis of data from the U.S. EPA's Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program.

JANESVILLE, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO