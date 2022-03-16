Causality Techniques In Investment Management: Five Key Findings

Due to market volatility, let's step away from direct recommendations to take a look at the broader market. It has been a tough few months across the board for most assets as issues due to valuations, inflation, geopolitics, and more wreak havoc on investor sentiment. During such times where no bottom is in sight, it is important to take a step back and reflect on a wide range of companies. This allows you to consider initiating a position in those stocks you have been leaving on your waitlist or find a potential new holding at an opportune entry point. As for this new series of mine, I will be looking at the greenest, most sustainable investments across the market, with a focus on real applications rather than speculative bets. I am sure after this series there will be at least a few "ESG" companies for even the most climate-change-policy-averse investor out there. This article will begin with one of Earth's reemerging major renewable commodities, forests.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO