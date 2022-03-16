ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Causality Techniques In Investment Management: Five Key Findings

By CFA Institute Contributors
Seekingalpha.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCausal knowledge and inferences based on it are critical for effective decision making. Causality is a feature of life, as it is for capital markets. It is time to accept this basic principle in investment management. Here is why and how. Why Causality Matters. Causality has been defined in...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Earth First Investments 1: Forest Management

Due to market volatility, let's step away from direct recommendations to take a look at the broader market. It has been a tough few months across the board for most assets as issues due to valuations, inflation, geopolitics, and more wreak havoc on investor sentiment. During such times where no bottom is in sight, it is important to take a step back and reflect on a wide range of companies. This allows you to consider initiating a position in those stocks you have been leaving on your waitlist or find a potential new holding at an opportune entry point. As for this new series of mine, I will be looking at the greenest, most sustainable investments across the market, with a focus on real applications rather than speculative bets. I am sure after this series there will be at least a few "ESG" companies for even the most climate-change-policy-averse investor out there. This article will begin with one of Earth's reemerging major renewable commodities, forests.
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Ares Management Corporation: Ride The Alternative Investments Wave

As a due diligence officer, WER reviewed several private and publicly registered offerings sponsored by Ares Management Corporation. This article was co-produced with Williams Equity Research (WER). Let’s meet Ares Management Corporation (ARES), a financial institution worth talking about. It has $306 billion in assets under management spread across:
MARKETS
PsyPost

Feeling deprived of affection was associated with important mental health outcomes during lockdown, study finds

Receiving less affection than usual during lockdown may have exacerbated loneliness and depression among US citizens, according to findings published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships. Compared to men, women who felt deprived of affection were especially likely to experience depressive symptoms. Therapists and mental health scholars have...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Cartwright
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
Seekingalpha.com

2 Great Dividends For Passive Retirement Income

Investing is typically a side hustle that requires time and effort and comes with significant stress. Co-produced with "Hidden Opportunities" The past decade has seen more transformations in investors' ability to interact with the market than ever before. We now have highly simplified and low-cost access to trade stocks and options, an abundance of research, recommendations, and insights over the internet, and unprecedented support for the financial system from the Federal government. We saw a spectacular market recovery from the Covid-induced bear market of 2020 like never before. All this has given investors a false sense of hope about making money in the stock market.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Management#Portfolio Management#Study Design#Causality Techniques#Journal
Slate

How to Understand Your Risk of COVID Right Now

A version of this article first appeared in Katelyn Jetelina’s newsletter, Your Local Epidemiologist. We’re coming to the end of a wave. The CDC is changing guidance. Schools are removing mask mandates. More than 253 million people have at least one dose of the vaccine. A lot is changing, and today looks very different from March 2020. Together, many of us are reflecting on our own risk tolerance and possibly recalibrating.
PUBLIC HEALTH
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid variant one of most infectious diseases ever seen, says expert

An expert says a new variant of Covid-19 is one of the most infectious diseases the world has ever seen and he says almost everyone is going to catch it. Professor Adrian Esterman, an epidemiologist and biostatistican, says the variant is up to six times more transmissible than the original strain of Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seekingalpha.com

Readers Note 26 Ready-To-Buy Dividend Dogs For March

February 3 - March 8, 2022 readers mentioned 43 equities in their comments. Some lamented bad-news, so bad-news investments (rogues) mixed with (mostly) favorites. (Thus, these are the ReFa/Ro.). Reader Selections. Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Seekingalpha.com

Communications stocks have another rough week, led down by techs, Chinese names

Communications Services stocks declined for yet another week, with the market feeling more pressure from inflation and conflict in Ukraine, and growth-oriented techs continuing to cede some ground. The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) fell 3.2% for the week, while the S&P 500 Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) dipped 2.8% over...
STOCKS
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID vaccine: Experts report rare autoimmune side effect caused by Pfizer jab

A study named 'Autoimmune hepatitis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccine: New-onset or flare-up,' published in the National Library of Medicine, discusses the development of an unusual reaction after administering Pfizer's COVID vaccine. The study was published in November 2021 and it outlines a case wherein a 61-year-old woman suffered from malaise, weariness,...
SCIENCE
Fast Company

Why emotional intelligence is vital for team performance growth

The ability to identify, express, and regulate emotions is essential for success in business and life. Unfortunately, there’s no training program business people have to pass to prove they’ve mastered these skills before joining the leadership ranks. That means when it comes to your team’s performance, harnessing the power of emotional intelligence can prove to be a real differentiator.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy