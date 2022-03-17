247Sports Crystal Ball forecast: Five-star to Tennessee

A ninth player from Georgia's 2021 National Championship team has entered the transfer portal. Offensive lineman Owen Condon is the latest, as 247Sports confirmed he entered Wednesday as a graduate transfer. Condon played in 22 games in four seasons at Georgia, with the 6-foot-7, 310-pound lineman starting at right tackle in the 2020 season opener at Arkansas before being replaced by Warren McClendon. McClendon would go on to start every game since then.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO