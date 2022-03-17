ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Luke Combs Takes You Behind The Scenes Of His “Doin’ This” Music Video

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B0Jn8_0ehSIwFi00

Luke Combs has some of the best music videos in all of country music.

From his first hit “Hurricane,” to his most recent #1, “Cold As You,” they’re always enjoyable to watch and he often leaves a few little surprises and easter eggs hidden throughout.

And today, he’s giving us a behind the scenes look at the filming of the video for his current single, “Doin’ This”.

First off, the actors in the video are actually members of the production team, TA Films, that makes all of Luke’s videos, and they’ve been working together since way back in 2014.

Luke was adamant that his college friend and fellow musician, Adam Church, be the focal point of the video.

They played together for years in college at Appalachian State University, appearing at local bars in Boone every weekend for a long time. You even see the news station in the beginning of the video, Kappy News, named for Luke’s manager.

One of my favorite parts of the whole video is the shot of Woodlands BBQ, which is where Luke and Eric Church used to play back in the day before they made it big in country music. It’s also one of my favorite restaurants ever, and it’s nothing fancy, but if you’re ever in the North Carolina High Country, it’s a must-try.

The video actually first premiered right before the CMA Awards in 2021, and because the song was unreleased at the time they filmed everything, they had to keep it top-secret and shoot at an abandoned warehouse on the outskirts of Nashville.

For Adam’s part in the video, they headed to his home in Boone to film and also included his wife and young daughter, Lilly, which he was thrilled to be a part of:

“It couldn’t be more of an honor for me and my family to be a part of Luke’s journey and to be in the ‘Doin’ This’ video.

Some of the best times of my life were hanging out beside of Luke on a barstool just jammin’ for the App State crowd.”

They had to play Teletubbies on his phone to keep Lilly entertained while filming, and later replaced the phone screen footage with old home video of Luke and Adam.

Of course, all of the recent the live concert footage is from Luke’s homecoming show at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

They even snuck in some old footage from their “Let The Moonshine” video that was also filmed in Boone back in 2014, and Luke said the whole thing just felt like a full circle moment:

“We played every bar in that town, so this was a huge full circle thing for me.”

You have to love that he remembers all the people who helped him get where he is today, and goes out of his way to make sure they get credit they deserve with such a huge spotlight:

“Doin’ This”

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Luke Combs Finds His 4-Year-Old ‘Backup’ In Video

Luke Combs was so impressed with a four-year-old named Tripp who imitated Combs in a video that he posted about the little guy on Instagram. Luke wrote along with the shared video, “Been looking for a backup in case I ever needed one, but I had not checked with the 4-year-olds yet. Haha. Tripp, you’re my guy! Let’s get you out to a show soon buddy!!”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Combs
Popculture

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Stun at 2022 SAG Awards Together

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were not nominated for Screen Actors Guild awards, but they still shined on the red carpet together. The country music power couple also presented the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series to Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae. Hill and McGraw, both 54, recently starred in the Yellowstone prequel series 1883 for Paramount+.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

ACM Awards 2019: Miranda Lambert Throws A Dig At Blake Shelton: “I Got The Hell Out Of Oklahoma”

With the ACM Awards right around the corner, let’s take a look back at one of the most memorable ACM moments in recent history. Miranda Lambert’s shade at Blake Shelton. Miranda blew the roof off, performing a medley of hits including “Kerosene,” “Gunpowder and Lead,” and a few more classics, but the moment that left everybody’s jaw hanging open was when she changed the lyrics of “Little Red Wagon” from “I live in Oklahoma” to a rather emphatic:
OKLAHOMA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton After Performing Alongside George Strait: “Made The Hairs On My Arm Stand Up”

For a country music singer, even one as incredible as Chris Stapleton is, singing with George Strait is about as good as it gets. And for a country music fans, Chris Stapleton singing with George Strait is also about as good as it gets. Back in 2017, Chris and George and a ton of other superstars got together to raise money for Hurricane Harvey victims at a benefit concert called Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief.  The special […] The post Chris Stapleton After Performing Alongside George Strait: “Made The Hairs On My Arm Stand Up” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Cma Awards#Ta Films#Kappy News#Woodlands Bbq
Hello Magazine

Blake Shelton shares disappointing news about his future that will sadden fans

Blake Shelton is living his best life right now after marrying Gwen Stefani and his successful decades-spanning career is going from strength to strength. But the country singer has dropped a bombshell about his future that will no doubt leave his army of fans saddened. Blake admitted that he is already prepared for the day when he will no longer record music to make way for up-and-coming stars to take his place.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood shares incredible birth video as she welcomes new family members

Carrie Underwood shared a glimpse into her family life on Tuesday that proved it's not all glitz and glamour. The country superstar posted an incredible video that showed her getting up at 5 a.m. to welcome two new additions into her family – adorable baby chicks! Sharing the experience with her 10.9m followers, Carrie posted several videos of the birth on her Instagram Stories, including the moment they hatched.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Whiskey Riff

Kid’s Viral Cover Of “I Walk The Line” Has Fans Convinced He’s The Ghost Of Johnny Cash

I’m not a believer in reincarnation, but there has to be some Johnny Cash blood in this kid’s body somewhere. Andrew Logan Hensley has been known to sing a Cash cover or two, and to say the kid sounds like and resembles him is a bit of an understatement. Late last year, we saw him post a clip of him covering The Man In Black’s 1956 hit, “I Walk The Line,” and it had us all believing in ghosts.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Willow Smith, 21, Shows Off New Massive Arm Tattoo — See Photo

The ‘Meet Me At Our Spot’ rocker got some sweet new ink with an intricately designed piece on her left shoulder. Willow Smith got a brand new tattoo on Wednesday March 2. The 21-year-old singer debuted the fresh piece on her Instagram with a caption shouting out the artist Raymond Jimenez. The new design was all-black but it had a ton of tiny details, and it definitely took a long time with plenty of attention to detail. It’s definitely an eye-catching and beautiful new piece for the rocker.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in micro shorts to share long-awaited news

Carrie Underwood sent her fans into meltdown when she shared some long-awaited news on Wednesday. The country superstar took to Instagram with a video montage showcasing some incredible outfits as she revealed she will soon be returning to Las Vegas for her Reflection residency. Carrie looked incredible in the clip, revealing some show-stopping stage looks including a pair of micro shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson stuns in bodycon dress during Dolly Parton tribute at ACM Awards

Kelly Clarkson won a standing ovation for her incredible tribute to Dolly Parton at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas on Monday night. And while her powerhouse vocals were nothing short of incredible, we were also blown away by her gorgeous appearance! The singer looked otherworldly in a beautiful, black, velvet dress that hugged her curves as she belted out Dolly's classic hit I Will Always Love You.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

109K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy