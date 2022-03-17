Luke Combs Takes You Behind The Scenes Of His “Doin’ This” Music Video

Luke Combs has some of the best music videos in all of country music.

From his first hit “Hurricane,” to his most recent #1, “Cold As You,” they’re always enjoyable to watch and he often leaves a few little surprises and easter eggs hidden throughout.

And today, he’s giving us a behind the scenes look at the filming of the video for his current single, “Doin’ This”.

First off, the actors in the video are actually members of the production team, TA Films, that makes all of Luke’s videos, and they’ve been working together since way back in 2014.

Luke was adamant that his college friend and fellow musician, Adam Church, be the focal point of the video.

They played together for years in college at Appalachian State University, appearing at local bars in Boone every weekend for a long time. You even see the news station in the beginning of the video, Kappy News, named for Luke’s manager.

One of my favorite parts of the whole video is the shot of Woodlands BBQ, which is where Luke and Eric Church used to play back in the day before they made it big in country music. It’s also one of my favorite restaurants ever, and it’s nothing fancy, but if you’re ever in the North Carolina High Country, it’s a must-try.

The video actually first premiered right before the CMA Awards in 2021, and because the song was unreleased at the time they filmed everything, they had to keep it top-secret and shoot at an abandoned warehouse on the outskirts of Nashville.

For Adam’s part in the video, they headed to his home in Boone to film and also included his wife and young daughter, Lilly, which he was thrilled to be a part of:

“It couldn’t be more of an honor for me and my family to be a part of Luke’s journey and to be in the ‘Doin’ This’ video.

Some of the best times of my life were hanging out beside of Luke on a barstool just jammin’ for the App State crowd.”

They had to play Teletubbies on his phone to keep Lilly entertained while filming, and later replaced the phone screen footage with old home video of Luke and Adam.

Of course, all of the recent the live concert footage is from Luke’s homecoming show at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

They even snuck in some old footage from their “Let The Moonshine” video that was also filmed in Boone back in 2014, and Luke said the whole thing just felt like a full circle moment:

“We played every bar in that town, so this was a huge full circle thing for me.”

You have to love that he remembers all the people who helped him get where he is today, and goes out of his way to make sure they get credit they deserve with such a huge spotlight:

“Doin’ This”