Oz vows to renounce Turkish citizenship if elected senator

By MARC LEVY
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Mehmet Oz, warding off criticism from a key rival in Pennsylvania's heated Republican primary race for U.S. Senate, said Wednesday that he will renounce his dual citizenship in Turkey if he is elected, as the expensive campaign took on a harder and more personal...

