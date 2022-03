The Georgia State Panthers are set to face the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Check out our March Madness odds series, which includes our Georgia State Gonzaga prediction, odds, and pick. *To claim, new users need to register, make a first-time deposit, and then simply place their first real-money wager on FanDuel Sportsbook on any March Madness game during the tournament. All winning bets will be fulfilled within 72 hours if they win.*

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO