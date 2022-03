McCloud signed a two-year contract with the 49ers on Thursday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. McCloud was a key contributor for the Steelers in 2021. He regularly served as the team's third receiver and managed to haul in a career-best 39 passes for 277 yards. His role as a pass catcher is likely to dwindle in San Francisco as he will slot in behind at least Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk on the depth chart while also battling for targets with George Kittle. As a result, McCloud's primary value could come as a punt returner, as he led the NFL with 367 punt return yards in 2021.

