ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond's 6 graduate seniors get 2nd NCAA Tournament chance

By The Associated Press
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UWV1x_0ehSIlmx00

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Spiders' six graduate seniors get an opportunity for a second chance two years after NCAA Tournament hopes were canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The frustration from 2 years ago, coupled with the disappointment of a 14-9 finish last year motivated the players to take advantage of the additional year of eligibility.

While most schools have featured fifth- and sixth-year players this season, the Spiders feature a 20-man roster which is among the largest and experienced in the tournament.

The Atlantic 10 champions are seeded 12th in the Midwest Region and open against Big Ten champion Iowa on Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Virginia College Sports
Richmond, VA
Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Sports
Richmond, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

33K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy