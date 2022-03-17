ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Tigers edge past Rangers 86-80

By BEN ROMSAAS MESABI TRIBUNE
DULUTH — In a matchup that lived up to everything both sides expected it to be, the top-seeded Cherry boys’ basketball team faced off with No. 4 Mountain Iron-Buhl in a Section 7A semifinal contest.

With neither team able to pull away for nearly the entire game, a six-point lead for the Tigers with three minutes to play ended up being the difference, with Cherry pulling away and hitting their late free throws to earn the win, 86-80.

The win sends the Tigers into Friday’s 7A championship game where they will take on the winner of North Woods and Deer River.

The first half started off fast and never really slowed down with the lead changing hands multiple times throughout the opening frame.

Sophomore Isaac Asuma got his night started on the first play of the game, scoring on a baseline drive off the opening tip. Cherry and Asuma made it 5-0 after he made a layup and was fouled on the way up and then hitting the free throw.

The Rangers got on the board shortly after with freshman Cooper Salinas scoring on the dribble drive, 7-2. A three-point play from Mason Clines made it 7-5 and MI-B got it within one after Zubich went 1-2 at the line.

Trailing 9-8, the Rangers got their first lead of the night on a three-pointer from Nik Jesch, but the Tigers swung things right back in their favor with Asuma scoring on the drive before sam Serna nailed a three-pointer, 14-11.

Seven straight points for the Rangers was next up with Zubich hitting a layup before nailing a three. Jesch then drove down the center of the lane for a bucket, 18-14 MI-B.

The Rangers kept up a small one or two bucket late into the half, but Cherry closed out the half strong with a solid run. Trailing 29-26, buckets from Nick Serna, Noah Asuma and two from Isaac Asuma put them up 35-34. On the last possession of the half, Isaiah Asuma picked u pa steal and ran in the layup before time expired, putting Cherry up 37-34 at the break.

The two expected stars of the game led their teams at half with Isaac Asuma putting in 18 and Zubich recording 16.

The second half didn’t miss a beat after the exciting first half. Cherry got things started with Nick Serna hitting a layup to

put the Tigers up five. Salinas scored in the lane next for the Rangers, but Isaac Asuma nailed a three to put the Tigers up six, 42-36.

Cherry went up by as much as seven with a three from SamSerna, but MI-B found a way back into the game. Zubich scored on the drive, and after an Isaac Asuma bucket, nailed a three to make it a four point game, 47-43.

Zubich and Asuma continued to battle throughout the second half. With about 10 minutes t play, Cherry held the 61-60 lead. Asuma completed a three-point play, but Zubich nailed a three to keep pace.

Both sides found themselves tied up a few more times in the half, with ties at 66,68 and 70 points. Five straight from Asuma broke the tie at 70 and Cherry maintained the lead for the rest of the contest.

Trailing with under three minutes to play, the Rangers were forced to start following the Tigers, who were content with not shooting the ball as they held onto their lead.

Eventually, the Tigers got to the free throw line where Isaac Asuma and Isaiah Asuma hit a few clutch free throws.

Up 84-80, Isaac Asuma picked up an offensive rebound off a missed free throws and put the ball back up for two, 86-80. Time ran out for the Rangers and the Tigers earned the win and the trip to the section championship.

Asuma finished the game with 43 points. Zubich finished with 33.

On his team getting the win, Cherry head coach Jordan Christianson commended his team for their work in taking down the Rangers.

“We had to keep answering,” Christianson said. “Credit to MI-B, but they kept fighting their way back in, getting rebounds, finishing at the hoop and hitting threes. They played a phenomenal game and it was tough for us to get too far ahead of them. We had to score with them and that’s not a type of game we like to play but we adapted and got it done.”

For the Rangers, being forced to play catchup the entire game eventually proved to be much for his squad according to head coach Jeff Buffetta.

“We couldn’t get a lead. We’d be down three and then tie it, down five and then tie it,” Buffetta said. “We couldn’t get over the hump at any point and once they have that lead under three minute, it’s going to get tough with the ball handlers that they have. We got what we wanted taking them to the free throw line but we couldn’t get those last few buckets or rebounds for ourselves. We have to execute those things but we did give ourselves a chance and I’m proud of our guys for that.”

On Asuma’s 43-point game, Christianson said it was a tremendous effort from a tremendous athlete.

“I can’t say enough about him. For a kid like that who is humble, poised and just an awesome teammate who puts the work in and deserves it all. He put the team on his back tonight. I’ve been saying it for a long time but he’s the best player on the Range since Kevin McHale, in my opinion. I can’t say enough about him doing what he does at 15 years old.”

For the Rangers, Buffetta says they’re a team that’s made plenty of progress this year and have little to hang their heads over.

“We’re a different team than we were in December. They gave it everything they had tonight. Our guys matched what they were doing for 36 minutes. It’s not for a lack of effort from our guys.”

Cherry will take on the winner of North Woods and Deer River. That game was still in progress when this edition went to press. Whomever the Tigers play, Christianson expects it to be another battle.

“North Woods is playing extremely well and they’re on a big win streak. Deer River is playing great as well and they’ve been here before. No matter who we have, it’ll be a lot like tonight.”

Wednesday’s second semifinal game between North Woods and Deer River was still in progress when this edition went to press. A full story on that contest will be available in Friday’s Mesabi Tribune.

