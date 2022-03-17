ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

State hockey tournament delivers

By Jimmy Laine Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 1 day ago

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. William (Bill) Trenberth of Hibbing. Mr. Trenberth passed away recently after a lengthy battle with cancer.

He served four years in the Navy and after his return from the Navy he enlisted in the Army and served three more years. Thank you very much for your service, Mr. Trenberth.

Rest in peace.

Good

Did everybody watch that Minnesota State High School Boys Hockey Tournament last week? “Wow” is all I can say.

With Hermantown winning the Class A Tournament by beating Warroad, 3-2 and AA Andover beating Maple Grove 6-5 in double overtime, it was great hockey all weekend.

Or as former Duluth East player Dave Spehar once said, “That time of year when the North hates the Metro, Metro hates private schools, and everyone hates Edina.”

Finally, how about the UWS curling team taking third place, the bronze medal, in the College National Championships held in Fargo-Moorhead recently?

The team of Korey Garceau, Hailey Miller, Mikala Melgeorge, and Bryce Wainio wrapped up a great season. The team also won the SCC 5 & Under bonspiel in February.

Great job Curlers.

Bad

How about Tom Brady retiring? He’s back already.

Kind of funny how that final touchdown ball had just sold for $518,000. That ball is now said to be worth only $50,000.

Pro Football Talks Mike Florio said Monday that reps from Lelands, which ran the auction, had no comment on the situation.

Oops.

Ugly

Writing about Brady was enough Ugly for the week.

Just another player who wants his own name in the paper every day.

Give it up, Tom.

The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge

The question last week was, “In what year did Al Kaline get the most RBIs in a season and how many was it? Twelve readers knew it was 1956 and he hit 128 RBIs.

The names were numbered and Kendra at the front desk of the paper picked No. 9, which made Pete Prijatel a winner. You’ve been hot Pete.

Give this one a try, “When a baseball game is forfeited, what is the score recorded as?”

You have until Monday night to send in your guess.

That will do it for this week.

Remember, don’t sweat the small stuff… It's only sports.

Jimmy Laine can be reached at

jimmylaine1010@gmail.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mesabi Tribune

Hibbing’s quest for back-to-back titles begins today

HIBBING — Last season, the Hibbing/Chisholm Pee Wee A hockey team advanced to state for the first time in a long time, and they came away with a state title. Hibbing/Chisholm lost nine players off of that team, but that didn’t seem to matter. With only six players returning, Hibbing/Chisholm repeated as District and Region champions, and it will be headed to its second-straight state tournament, which begins Friday, with...
HIBBING, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Hibbing Bantam A’s take advantage of second chance

HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm Bantam A hockey team was thankful for the second chance. Hibbing/Chisholm advanced to the Region finals with a 5-4 overtime win over Proctor, then a 5-3 victory over Eveleth-Gilbert. In the finals, however, Hibbing/Chisholm lost 3-0 to Cloquet, but Bantam A’s got a second opportunity to advance to the state through the backdoor. ...
HIBBING, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Tigers look to end 25-year state tourney drought

CHERRY — The last time a Cherry High School boys basketball team went to state was 1997. The 2022 edition of the Tigers will try to end that dryspell today when they take on Deer River, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Section 7A title game at Romano Gymnasium on the campus of the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Cherry has already accomplished some amazing feats this season, like tying a school...
CHERRY, IL
Mesabi Tribune

Bluejackets begin practice with a new coach

HIBBING — Last year, Kadee Vesledahl took a team that was 2-18 in 2020 and turned them into a 10-9 team at Mesabi East High School. Vesledahl will now try to get the Hibbing High School girls softball team into the state tournament as she takes over the Bluejackets’ program from Bryan Terzich. Hibbing started practice Monday to prepare for the 2022 season. ...
HIBBING, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hibbing, MN
Sports
City
Hibbing, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Edina, MN
City
Warroad, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Tigers and Rangers meet for a trip to 7A title game

DULUTH — Two of the area’s best teams are set to square off tonight in a Section 7A semifinal contest with No. 1 Cherry taking on No. 4 Mountain Iron-Buhl at UMD’s Romano Gymnasium beginning at 5:30 p.m. The two teams have met once this season with Cherry taking the 90-77 win back on Dec. 6. It was just the second game of the season for both squads and Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta and Tigers head coach Jordan Christianson don’t expect tonight’s game to...
DULUTH, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Grizzlies ready for a semifinal battle against Warriors

COOK — Picking up a three-point win over Deer River just 12 days ago, the North Woods boys’ basketball team will get another look at the Warriors tonight in a Section 7A semifinal contest at UMD’s Romano Gymnasium. With the teams very familiar with each other already and a trip to the 7A championship on the line, Grizzlies head coach Will Kleppe expects another tough game between the two squads with both sides bringing their best stuff. ...
COOK, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Cardinals hit the ice for Intro to Curling

A Hibbing Community College Funspiel was held Saturday, March 12, at the Hibbing Curling Club. A total of four teams took part in the spiel. It was a way to introduce the students to the world of curling. Taking part in the event were from left, row one, Jorge Chagerben (Ecuador) and Diego Escamilla (Mexico). Back row, Elizabeth Milani, Bryanna Hanson, Miriam Milani, Noah Villareal (Kansas), Adrien Silva (Puerto Rico), Caden Willis (Montana), Eric Lerma (Colorado), Kael Willis (Montana), Madi Owens (Keewatin), Matthew Jeska (Nashwauk), Kazdion Mount (Oklahoma), Kerry Milani and Jose Figueroa (Valenzuela). HCC would like to thank the curling club for allowing them to use the facility.
HIBBING, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
684
Followers
939
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy