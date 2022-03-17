State hockey tournament delivers

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. William (Bill) Trenberth of Hibbing. Mr. Trenberth passed away recently after a lengthy battle with cancer.

He served four years in the Navy and after his return from the Navy he enlisted in the Army and served three more years. Thank you very much for your service, Mr. Trenberth.

Rest in peace.

—

Good

Did everybody watch that Minnesota State High School Boys Hockey Tournament last week? “Wow” is all I can say.

With Hermantown winning the Class A Tournament by beating Warroad, 3-2 and AA Andover beating Maple Grove 6-5 in double overtime, it was great hockey all weekend.

Or as former Duluth East player Dave Spehar once said, “That time of year when the North hates the Metro, Metro hates private schools, and everyone hates Edina.”

—

Finally, how about the UWS curling team taking third place, the bronze medal, in the College National Championships held in Fargo-Moorhead recently?

The team of Korey Garceau, Hailey Miller, Mikala Melgeorge, and Bryce Wainio wrapped up a great season. The team also won the SCC 5 & Under bonspiel in February.

Great job Curlers.

—

Bad

How about Tom Brady retiring? He’s back already.

Kind of funny how that final touchdown ball had just sold for $518,000. That ball is now said to be worth only $50,000.

Pro Football Talks Mike Florio said Monday that reps from Lelands, which ran the auction, had no comment on the situation.

Oops.

—

Ugly

Writing about Brady was enough Ugly for the week.

Just another player who wants his own name in the paper every day.

Give it up, Tom.

—

The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge

The question last week was, “In what year did Al Kaline get the most RBIs in a season and how many was it? Twelve readers knew it was 1956 and he hit 128 RBIs.

The names were numbered and Kendra at the front desk of the paper picked No. 9, which made Pete Prijatel a winner. You’ve been hot Pete.

Give this one a try, “When a baseball game is forfeited, what is the score recorded as?”

You have until Monday night to send in your guess.

—

That will do it for this week.

Remember, don’t sweat the small stuff… It's only sports.

—

