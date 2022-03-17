ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Iron, MN

Top-seed Rangers open Class A State Tournament with Minneota

By BEN ROMSAAS MESABI TRIBUNE
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q5scX_0ehSIcqQ00

MOUNTAIN IRON — There are no easy games once a team makes it to the State Tournament.

And while the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team picked up the No. 1 seed at the Class A State Tournament, the challenge begins right from tip-off as they take on two-time defending state champion Minneota.

Taking on the Vikings last year in a state semifinal contest, the Rangers saw their season come to an end to the eventual champions in a one-point loss. And while the seeds show MI-B having the best prospects this year, Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta knows there’s no easy wins for his team at this point.

“I feel like we earned that No. 1 seed,” Buffetta said. “ I didn’t know that No. 1 seed would give us the two-time defending state champs in the first round but there’s eight teams that make it to the state tournament so if you want to win the thing you have to play three consecutive days of really good basketball.

“The first round is obviously no ‘gimme’ playing a team that hasn’t lost down there in three years. But we’re going to come in well prepared. We just have to play some good basketball now.”

Looking back on the one-point loss to Minneota from a year ago, Buffetta says it’s more motivation for his team hoping to make their own statement at the University of Minnesota.

“We want to play them. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best and Minneota has proven that with three state championships in the last 10 years. In the Covid year, they made it to the semifinals as well so they know what it’s like to win.

“I’m hoping we can turn that corner and give them a good game and maybe take them off the pedestal. To do that, it’s going to have to be really good basketball because I know they’re not going to give it to us, that’s for darn sure.”

On the Vikings as a team, they return senior star Natalee Rolbiecki, a two-time all-state selection for Minneota. Overall, the team is an athletic one, with many players coming from their volleyball team which played in the Class A State Championship game this past season.

“They’re very athletic. They were against Mayer Lutheran in the state title volleyball game so you know they’re full of good athletes that can run and jump and they prove that year in and year out.

“Rolbiecki is a very good athlete for them and she’s surrounded by other players who play physical and get up and down the court quickly. We have our work cut out for us but at the same time, we’re going to give them some problems as well with the things we like to do.”

This year’s state tournament will take place entirely at the University of Minnesota after last year’s was split into multiple sites for the quarterfinal round. Returning to Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion, Buffetta said the atmosphere should be a bit more exciting for all the teams in attendance.

“I think the kids much prefer being there and having an opportunity to play on those courts. The first round is at the Pavilion which is a neat place and it just feels more normal at the Cities with all eight teams in one place. They’re excited for it. I think all the girls are and it should be a lot of fun.”

While the road to a state title will be a difficult one, Buffetta says his team has played well enough to this point to put themselves in the mix to be the last team standing.

“The competition we’ve played this year, whether it be private schools, AA schools or AAA schools, I think our girls believe that they can play with and have a chance to beat anybody. Having that belief is half the battle and now we have to go out and play and get it done.”

Mountain Iron-Buhl’s quarterfinal game with Minneota will tip-off today at 11 a.m. at the Maturi Pavilion on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

Comments / 0

Related
Mesabi Tribune

Tigers look to end 25-year state tourney drought

CHERRY — The last time a Cherry High School boys basketball team went to state was 1997. The 2022 edition of the Tigers will try to end that dryspell today when they take on Deer River, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Section 7A title game at Romano Gymnasium on the campus of the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Cherry has already accomplished some amazing feats this season, like tying a school...
CHERRY, IL
Mesabi Tribune

Hibbing’s quest for back-to-back titles begins today

HIBBING — Last season, the Hibbing/Chisholm Pee Wee A hockey team advanced to state for the first time in a long time, and they came away with a state title. Hibbing/Chisholm lost nine players off of that team, but that didn’t seem to matter. With only six players returning, Hibbing/Chisholm repeated as District and Region champions, and it will be headed to its second-straight state tournament, which begins Friday, with...
HIBBING, MN
Mesabi Tribune

State hockey tournament delivers

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. William (Bill) Trenberth of Hibbing. Mr. Trenberth passed away recently after a lengthy battle with cancer. He served four years in the Navy and after his return from the Navy he enlisted in the Army and served three more years. Thank you very much for your service, Mr. Trenberth. Rest in peace. ...
HIBBING, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Hibbing Bantam A’s take advantage of second chance

HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm Bantam A hockey team was thankful for the second chance. Hibbing/Chisholm advanced to the Region finals with a 5-4 overtime win over Proctor, then a 5-3 victory over Eveleth-Gilbert. In the finals, however, Hibbing/Chisholm lost 3-0 to Cloquet, but Bantam A’s got a second opportunity to advance to the state through the backdoor. ...
HIBBING, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minneota, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Mountain Iron, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Mesabi Tribune

Bluejackets begin practice with a new coach

HIBBING — Last year, Kadee Vesledahl took a team that was 2-18 in 2020 and turned them into a 10-9 team at Mesabi East High School. Vesledahl will now try to get the Hibbing High School girls softball team into the state tournament as she takes over the Bluejackets’ program from Bryan Terzich. Hibbing started practice Monday to prepare for the 2022 season. ...
HIBBING, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Tigers and Rangers meet for a trip to 7A title game

DULUTH — Two of the area’s best teams are set to square off tonight in a Section 7A semifinal contest with No. 1 Cherry taking on No. 4 Mountain Iron-Buhl at UMD’s Romano Gymnasium beginning at 5:30 p.m. The two teams have met once this season with Cherry taking the 90-77 win back on Dec. 6. It was just the second game of the season for both squads and Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta and Tigers head coach Jordan Christianson don’t expect tonight’s game to...
DULUTH, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Grizzlies ready for a semifinal battle against Warriors

COOK — Picking up a three-point win over Deer River just 12 days ago, the North Woods boys’ basketball team will get another look at the Warriors tonight in a Section 7A semifinal contest at UMD’s Romano Gymnasium. With the teams very familiar with each other already and a trip to the 7A championship on the line, Grizzlies head coach Will Kleppe expects another tough game between the two squads with both sides bringing their best stuff. ...
COOK, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Tigers edge past Rangers 86-80

DULUTH — In a matchup that lived up to everything both sides expected it to be, the top-seeded Cherry boys’ basketball team faced off with No. 4 Mountain Iron-Buhl in a Section 7A semifinal contest. With neither team able to pull away for nearly the entire game, a six-point lead for the Tigers with three minutes to play ended up being the difference, with Cherry pulling away and hitting their late free throws to earn the win, 86-80. ...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Class#Rangers#Volleyball#Highschoolsports#The Mountain Iron Buhl
Mesabi Tribune

Bluejackets sneak past Lumberjacks

HIBBING — When it comes to the playoffs, the Hibbing High School boys basketball team only had one player with experience — Ayden McDonald. Zach Rusich, Jacob Jensrud, Alex Chacich, Dane Mammenga, Finley Cary and Carson Brown hadn’t seen much floor time in the postseason, which begged the question, “How were they going to handle the playoff atmosphere?” The answer was just fine, but it took some work as Hibbing...
HIBBING, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Cardinals hit the ice for Intro to Curling

A Hibbing Community College Funspiel was held Saturday, March 12, at the Hibbing Curling Club. A total of four teams took part in the spiel. It was a way to introduce the students to the world of curling. Taking part in the event were from left, row one, Jorge Chagerben (Ecuador) and Diego Escamilla (Mexico). Back row, Elizabeth Milani, Bryanna Hanson, Miriam Milani, Noah Villareal (Kansas), Adrien Silva (Puerto Rico), Caden Willis (Montana), Eric Lerma (Colorado), Kael Willis (Montana), Madi Owens (Keewatin), Matthew Jeska (Nashwauk), Kazdion Mount (Oklahoma), Kerry Milani and Jose Figueroa (Valenzuela). HCC would like to thank the curling club for allowing them to use the facility.
HIBBING, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Hibbing Elks Student of the Month

Hibbing Elks Lodge Student of the Month for January was Michael Andrican. He is the son of Jim and Sara Andrican and a senior at Hibbing High School. Michael is the captain of the boys’ hockey team. He also plays on the golf team and plays drums in the marching band. He was recently honored by being crowned the Jacket Jamboree King. Michael works part time at Kitzville Body Shop with his Dad. His other interests include bowling, 4-wheeling with his friends, hanging out with Libby, and Sunday football with Liz and Connor. His future plans are to attend a technical college and pursue a degree in the trades.
HIBBING, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
685
Followers
939
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy