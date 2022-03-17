Top-seed Rangers open Class A State Tournament with Minneota

MOUNTAIN IRON — There are no easy games once a team makes it to the State Tournament.

And while the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team picked up the No. 1 seed at the Class A State Tournament, the challenge begins right from tip-off as they take on two-time defending state champion Minneota.

Taking on the Vikings last year in a state semifinal contest, the Rangers saw their season come to an end to the eventual champions in a one-point loss. And while the seeds show MI-B having the best prospects this year, Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta knows there’s no easy wins for his team at this point.

“I feel like we earned that No. 1 seed,” Buffetta said. “ I didn’t know that No. 1 seed would give us the two-time defending state champs in the first round but there’s eight teams that make it to the state tournament so if you want to win the thing you have to play three consecutive days of really good basketball.

“The first round is obviously no ‘gimme’ playing a team that hasn’t lost down there in three years. But we’re going to come in well prepared. We just have to play some good basketball now.”

Looking back on the one-point loss to Minneota from a year ago, Buffetta says it’s more motivation for his team hoping to make their own statement at the University of Minnesota.

“We want to play them. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best and Minneota has proven that with three state championships in the last 10 years. In the Covid year, they made it to the semifinals as well so they know what it’s like to win.

“I’m hoping we can turn that corner and give them a good game and maybe take them off the pedestal. To do that, it’s going to have to be really good basketball because I know they’re not going to give it to us, that’s for darn sure.”

On the Vikings as a team, they return senior star Natalee Rolbiecki, a two-time all-state selection for Minneota. Overall, the team is an athletic one, with many players coming from their volleyball team which played in the Class A State Championship game this past season.

“They’re very athletic. They were against Mayer Lutheran in the state title volleyball game so you know they’re full of good athletes that can run and jump and they prove that year in and year out.

“Rolbiecki is a very good athlete for them and she’s surrounded by other players who play physical and get up and down the court quickly. We have our work cut out for us but at the same time, we’re going to give them some problems as well with the things we like to do.”

This year’s state tournament will take place entirely at the University of Minnesota after last year’s was split into multiple sites for the quarterfinal round. Returning to Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion, Buffetta said the atmosphere should be a bit more exciting for all the teams in attendance.

“I think the kids much prefer being there and having an opportunity to play on those courts. The first round is at the Pavilion which is a neat place and it just feels more normal at the Cities with all eight teams in one place. They’re excited for it. I think all the girls are and it should be a lot of fun.”

While the road to a state title will be a difficult one, Buffetta says his team has played well enough to this point to put themselves in the mix to be the last team standing.

“The competition we’ve played this year, whether it be private schools, AA schools or AAA schools, I think our girls believe that they can play with and have a chance to beat anybody. Having that belief is half the battle and now we have to go out and play and get it done.”

—

Mountain Iron-Buhl’s quarterfinal game with Minneota will tip-off today at 11 a.m. at the Maturi Pavilion on the campus of the University of Minnesota.