OSU College of Medicine using VR to provide disaster response training for students

By Jarrod Clay
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University College of Medicine is using virtual reality to help prepare students and residents for real-world...

The News-Gazette

Carle Illinois College of Medicine students hoping to improve Ukrainian refugees' prognosis

URBANA — Kaden Rawson was 19 when he first went to Russia on a service mission through his church and helped support Ukrainian refugees. Now, Rawson and Dylan Mann, both students at the Carle Illinois College of Medicine, are preparing to launch a collection drive to send food, survival items, baby supplies and medicine to recently displaced Ukrainian refugees in Poland.
URBANA, IL
La Grande Observer

OSU offers new scholarship for food science and technology students

CORVALLIS — Oregon State University has created a new scholarship fund for undergraduate students in its Department of Food Science and Technology. The scholarship is available to students in the department’s three study areas: food science, fermentation science and enology and viticulture. The fund is designed to support hands-on learning for students in the program, including internships, research and work-abroad programs.
CORVALLIS, OR
WJTV 12

JSU, UMMC partner to give students pathway to medicine

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, March 5, up to 100 Mississippi high school students filled Jackson State University’s (JSU) College Science Engineering and Technology building for the Exploring Healthcare Pathways Impact the Race Program. The one-day event is held on participating college campuses throughout the state and allows students to engage and learn about […]
JACKSON, MS
Ohio State
Idaho State Journal

Disaster Preparedness & Response Conference scheduled for April 8 and 9

POCATELLO — On April 8 and 9, the first-ever Disaster Preparedness and Response Conference — in collaboration with Idaho State University Continuing Education and Workforce Training and ISU Community and Public Health — will be held at the Disaster Response Complex. But what is it? How did...
POCATELLO, ID
beckershospitalreview.com

How an Arkansas university is training students, researchers to use Epic

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is using synthetic data to give researchers and students hands-on experience using the Epic EHR system without risking the privacy and welfare of actual patients. The university's Institute for Digital Health and Innovation Director Joseph Sanford, MD, said the simulated version of Epic...
ARKANSAS STATE
KSLTV

USU gets college of veterinary medicine

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State University will start the state’s only 4-year veterinary program after the state legislature recently approved the funding. It could ease the shortage of veterinary professionals. Utah is currently 42nd in the nation for the number of veterinarians per capita. Right now, students are...
LOGAN, UT
MedicalXpress

New study finds aerosolized hydrogen peroxide can significantly reduce C. difficile infections in hospital settings

New data published today suggest that adding aerosolized hydrogen peroxide (aHP) to hospital infection prevention protocols can effectively reduce Clostridioides difficile infections (CDI), one of the most common healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), among patients in large, acute-care facilities. The findings, which offer the first, long-term evaluation of an aHP disinfection system for reducing CDI in a clinical setting, appear in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC), the journal of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC).
HEALTH
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

MSU receives $1.49M grant for VR workforce training

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State University has been awarded a $1.49 million grant to expand virtual reality workforce training in Clay, Kemper, Lowndes, Noxubee and Oktibbeha counties. The grant was one of the Appalachian Regional Commission's nearly $21 million in grants for 21 projects impacting 211 counties through its POWER –...
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
WSYX ABC6

Pickerington high school students to learn remotely Friday

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — Students at Pickerington High School Central and Pickerington High School North will learn virtually on Friday, March 18, due to a shortage of substitute teachers. Students and parents can visit the district's Flexible Learning 3.0 Plan for more on virtual assignments under status level orange.
PICKERINGTON, OH
NBC News

California college professor sues students after midterm and final exams are posted online

An assistant professor at Chapman University filed a federal lawsuit accusing at least one student of posting parts of his midterm and final exams online. David A. Berkovitz, who teaches business at Chapman, a private university in Orange, California, accused five unnamed defendants of copyright infringement and wants the material removed from Course Hero, an education website that provides study material for students.
ORANGE, CA

