Cody Durden is eager to welcome Muhammad Mokaev to the UFC. Mokaev is only 5-0 as a pro but went 22-0 as an amateur in the IMMAF promotion where he was the bantamweight champion. After Durden’s last win, Mokaev was one of many flyweights to call him out, so he’s excited to face the Brit on Saturday at UFC London.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO