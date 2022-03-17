ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UFC star Kevin Holland breaks silence on stopping gunman in restaurant

By Lucas Grandsire
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Kevin Holland had another moment of heroism when he saved people in a local sushi restaurant from an active gunman. The UFC welterweight sprang into action with two other men and saved the day before the police arrived. The situation was very dangerous but Kevin Holland didn’t realize right...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Kevin Holland responds to ‘douchebag’ Brendan Allen joking about taking down Houston gunman

Kevin Holland proved once again that not all heroes wear capes. But, that doesn’t mean everyone was impressed. Earlier this week (Mon., March 14, 2022), Holland subdued a gunman in a Houston, Texas, sushi restaurant, wrestling the man to the ground and applying a rear-naked choke. Holland’s recent heroics come less than six months after he apprehended a car thief.
HOUSTON, TX
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested Yet Again

Yes, again. Wrestlers are people who play larger than life characters on television. It is the best way possible to get them noticed by an audience, though it is rarely a reflection of who they are when the cameras go off. When that happens, things can go badly for them just like anyone else in the world and unfortunately that seems to be the case again with a certain wrestling legend.
WWE
FitnessVolt.com

Martyn Ford Says His Dream Fight Would Be Against Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Martyn Ford, also known as the World’s Scariest Man, has been in the media headlines a lot recently. There are a few reasons, but the main and most obvious one is his fight against the Iranian Hulk, which will happen on April 2nd inside the famous O2 Arena. However, recently there has been some talk about Martyn challenging one of the biggest celebrities in the world, which is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
mmanews.com

Watch: Video Reportedly Captures Footage Of Velasquez Car Chase

UFC legend Cain Velasquez was arrested Monday for his involvement in a non-fatal shooting in Morgan Hill, California, and now more details behind the charge have been revealed. NBC Bay Area was the first to report the news of the shooting. The San Jose Police department sent out a tweet...
MORGAN HILL, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herb Dean
bjpenndotcom

Aspen Ladd blasts “the Karen of MMA” Miesha Tate, says she’ll fight her for free: “I just want to hit her”

Aspen Ladd still hopes she can fight Miesha Tate one day. The feud began after Tate blasted Ladd and her coach and boyfriend in Jim West for the way West yelled at her inside the Octagon during the Norma Dumont fight. West was trying to get Ladd going heading into the fifth round as she was clearly losing but Tate claimed that she’s in an abusive relationship.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Jon Jones reacts to release of police bodycam footage — ‘I was hoping that video got lost in the files’

In the past two years since he stepped foot in the Octagon, Jon Jones has made more headlines for his antics outside the cage. On Sept. 24, 2021, Jones was inducted into the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Fame for his classic bout with Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165 in Sept. 2013. Following the ceremony, “Bones” had a little too much to drink and found himself under arrest in the early hours of Sept. 25.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlinginc.com

Riddle Weighs In On Cain Velasquez’s Attempted Murder Arrest

WWE Superstar Riddle recently spoke with Adam’s Apple, where he revealed some dream opponents. Brock Lesnar remains the number one person that the former UFC star would like to get in there with but there are some other names he’s interested in working against as well. “I would...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc#Espn
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Was “Relieved” To Hear Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

While speaking to the UK Metro, Bryan Danielson commented on his reaction to the news that Cody Rhodes had departed AEW:. “You have to understand my relationship to this story breaking is a little bit different because I’m not on the internet very much. So I woke up, had no idea, I texted Tony Khan something about some idea I had or whatever. Completely oblivious. I’m driving to the airport and my wife [Brie Bella] texts me, and I usually don’t check it but it comes up on the thing and it said, ‘Did you hear about Cody and Brandi?’ And the first thing that went through my head is, ‘Oh no, did something happen? Did they get in a crash? Did something bad happen to their daughter?’ I’m thinking, worst case scenario. I call her and I say, ‘What happened with Cody and Brandi?’ And she said, ‘They’re leaving AEW’. And it was almost a relief.”
CELEBRITIES
MiddleEasy

(Video) Footage Shows Cain Velasquez Hunting Down Accused Pedophile In High-Speed Chase

Cain Velasquez was caught up in a high-speed chase and some of it was caught on camera. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion would hunt down Harry Goularte on Tuesday. Goularte, 43, was charged with molesting Velasquez’s 13 year-old daughter last week. Following an arraignment, he’d be released on Friday. However, Velasquez wasn’t going to let him off so easily.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MMAmania.com

Cain Velasquez hires celebrity attorney, Mark Geragos, who slams court for ‘perpetrator’ bail fail

Cain Velasquez was denied bail and will remain jailed until his next court appearance. The former UFC heavyweight champion was slapped with attempted murder charges (among other things) after shooting at suspected child molester Harry Goularte last week in Santa Clara, Calif., hitting and wounding Goularte’s 63 year-old stepfather in the process.
SANTA CLARA, CA
ClutchPoints

Conor McGregor called out by a current UFC champion

Conor McGregor is obviously a very popular figure in the UFC and many fighters are hoping to face him at some point. One of those is current UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski. Alex Volkanovski has beaten some of the biggest names at featherweight in Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes, and Max...
UFC
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
144K+
Followers
84K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy