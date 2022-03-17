ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Ukrainian couple living in Abilene trying to help family amid Russian invasion

By Abby Green
 1 day ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Imagine knowing your family and friends were in danger and having no control over it. That’s what Ukrainian couple Dmytro and Yuliia, now living in Abilene, are currently going through.

“My parents or parents of my husband are there in Ukraine, right now they are in a safe location,” Yuliia said.

But the couple says about every hour they move to another bunker or building to stay safe.

“The people can’t live normal lives, like work, eat, sleep, because every hour they need to go somewhere,” Yuliia said.

Yuliia says that they are able to call them almost every day and night and although they can’t be with them back home, they are finding ways to help where they are.

“I decided to help somehow, I posted some information on Facebook like trying to collect something if somebody can donate,” Yuliia said.

After the post, they said the Big Country community stepped up to help. The couple is hoping their efforts will make a difference for their loved ones back home.

If you would like to make a donation to help out their efforts in Ukraine, you can email lifeinusa777@gmail.com for more information.

