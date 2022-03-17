NOPD needs help finding suspect cars

NOPD is seeking assistance from the public in locating and identifying suspects and two vehicles involved in the ongoing investigation of an aggravated battery by shooting on March 2, 2022, near the intersection of South Peters and Julia Streets in the Warehouse District.

At about 2:22 a.m., an unknown gunman fired multiple rounds from the passenger side of the pictured SUV, believed to be a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The pictured silver coupe fled the scene with the SUV.

Anyone with additional information on this incident, on the pictured vehicles or on the identity of any of the suspects involved is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.