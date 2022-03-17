ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD needs help finding suspect cars

WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xVabf_0ehSHiAz00

NOPD is seeking assistance from the public in locating and identifying suspects and two vehicles involved in the ongoing investigation of an aggravated battery by shooting on March 2, 2022, near the intersection of South Peters and Julia Streets in the Warehouse District.

At about 2:22 a.m., an unknown gunman fired multiple rounds from the passenger side of the pictured SUV, believed to be a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The pictured silver coupe fled the scene with the SUV.

Anyone with additional information on this incident, on the pictured vehicles or on the identity of any of the suspects involved is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Cars
New Orleans, LA
Cars
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nopd#Shooting#Vehicles#Chevrolet
WWL-AMFM

Man shot in Treme says NOPD

The NOPD is investigating an aggravated battery by shooting that happened Sunday morning in Treme. “Around 8:45 a.m. an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WWL-AMFM

Three people shot in St. Roch says NOPD

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that happened early Monday morning. The first shooting happened at 1:33 a.m. at St. Roch Avenue and Benefit Street. Police say the shooting happened after the three…
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy