San Mateo County, CA

San Mateo County pledges to end homelessness in ’22

By Rob Nesbitt
 1 day ago

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — Officials in San Mateo County have an ambitious goal: To house everyone experiencing homelessness by the end of the year.

“Having a place for every person that wants a roof over their head in San Mateo County. That’s what we’re endeavoring to do here,” county manager Mike Callagy told KRON4.

The county is providing rooms at three hotels — two in Redwood City and a third in Half Moon Bay — for 230 people who would otherwise be living on the streets.

Coast House used to be a hotel, but now it’s a home for several people trying to get back on their feet.

The last homeless census in 2019 reported more than 1,500 people experiencing homelessness in San Mateo County.

Callagy predicts that number grew during the pandemic.

He said CARES Act money was used to purchase the three hotels, with plans for two more by the end of year, as well as a brand-new navigational center with permanent housing.

Callagy says he understands the concerns some might have living near the hotels turned into transitional housing. But the majority of community members understand the mission, he added.

“They would rather have them there receiving the services that are so necessary to make them successful, than living on the side of the road, living under bridges, living under freeways, living by streams,” Callagy said.

The organization Life Moves operates Coast House in Half Moon Bay and Shores Landing in Redwood City. Another location in Redwood City is run by Samaritan House.

Samaritan House CEO Bart Charlow says the hotel setting offers a flexibility that large congregate shelters can’t.

Charlow said, “They’re very, very appealing to the long term homeless who like the opportunity to actually close their door and have both privacy and safety.”

