Project Graduation 2022

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Strom Thurmond Career and Technology Center senior Kayla Hall has been awarded the national 2022 DECA Emerging Leader Honor Award. “This national award is highly competitive, and the committee could not have selected a more deserving candidate than Kayla,” stated DECA adviser Lisa Skinner. “Kayla has remained an exceptional leader in our DECA chapter, school, and community. I am confident that she will continue to apply her skills to take on and tackle tremendous challenges after graduation.”
Comments / 0