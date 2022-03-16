ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Project Graduation 2022

By Traci Mason
lite987whop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll meetings will be held at the...

lite987whop.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Local high school senior earns national DECA honor

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Strom Thurmond Career and Technology Center senior Kayla Hall has been awarded the national 2022 DECA Emerging Leader Honor Award. “This national award is highly competitive, and the committee could not have selected a more deserving candidate than Kayla,” stated DECA adviser Lisa Skinner. “Kayla has remained an exceptional leader in our DECA chapter, school, and community. I am confident that she will continue to apply her skills to take on and tackle tremendous challenges after graduation.”
HIGH SCHOOL
Times-Herald

New scholarship in memory of Fillmore graduate

BELMONT — The family of Fillmore Central School alumnus Tim Rohe has established a scholarship in his memory through the Allegany County Area Foundation. The award will support a student in pursuing education or training in a technology, mechanics or engineering field, with priority to graduates of Fillmore Central School.
FILLMORE, NY
Phys.org

Does studying abroad delay graduation?

Studying abroad in college can be a glamorous, once-in-a-lifetime learning opportunity. But is it also a distraction that slows students from completing degrees and moving on with careers? According to a new study from the University System of Georgia, not at all. How study abroad affects graduation. The study compiled...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cafeteria#Fundraisers
The Waynedale News

Congratulations FWCS Adult Graduates!

The Fort Wayne Community Schools Adult and Continuing Education Department celebrated the success of 352 graduates at its Commencement Ceremony at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at North Side High School. This year, the ceremony honored those who completed High School Credit (HSC) requirements or passed the High School Equivalency...
FORT WAYNE, IN
thecheyennepost.com

Biden-Harris Administration Releases Draft Guidance, Invites Public Comment on New Orphaned Well Program

$4.7 billion investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help plug orphaned oil and gas wells. The Department of the Interior today released draft guidance to states on how to apply for the first $775 million in grant funding available this year under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create jobs cleaning up polluted and unsafe orphaned oil and gas well sites across the country. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a total of $4.7 billion to address orphaned wells across the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy