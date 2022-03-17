‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: A Sports Icon Is Revealed As The Ram & A ‘Frontrunner’ Emerges

16 Photos.

The four returning masked singers of Round 1 performed again during the March 16 episode of ‘The Masked Singer.’ After a dramatic duel, the Ram was unmasked.

The Ram, Cyclops, Thingamabob, and Firefly are heading back to the stage for the second round of performances on The Masked Singer. The bottom two masked singers will have to perform in a duel before one is ultimately eliminated. Modern Family alum Eric Stonestreet joins the panelists as this week’s guest panelist.

Team Good’s Firefly takes the stage once again to sing a sensational rendition of Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing).” With all the dancing during the performance, Nicole Scherzinger thinks Firefly could be a dancer. Firefly’s mega-clue is a puzzle of Pharrell. Firefly says that Pharrell is “one of the major keys of my career.” The panelists guess Aisha Tyler, Keisha Cole, and Lauryn Hill.

Firefly during her second performance. (FOX)

Cyclops of Team Bad hits the stage to perform Elvis Presley’s “Suspicious Minds.” His mega-clue is a meteorite that crashed on Earth in 1988. He says this meteorite is from a “galaxy far, far away.” The panelists guess celebs like Chris Pratt, John Lithgow, and Rob Thomas.

Team Bad’s stage presence continues with Ram. When he steps out onto the stage, he points right at Eric. Do these two know each other?! Ram sings “Learn to Fly” by The Foo Fighters. Ram’s mega-clue is an Emmy envelope. He adds that he’s going “add this [Emmy] to my collection.” The names tossed around as possibilities are Jason Sudeikis, Ty Burrell, and Jason Biggs.

The final solo performance of the night is from Thingamabob. He wows the panelists with his performance of Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.” The performance brings Ken Jeong to tears. He calls it his “favorite performance of the season.” Robin Thicke even says that Thingamabob is now a “frontrunner” in the competition.

Thingamabob during the March 16 episode. (FOX)

Thingamabob’s mega-clue are four shields. “I left my trident backstage, but I still wanted to rock these shields to show America I’m ready for battle,” Thingamabob says. Jason Momoa, Dwayne Johnson, and Omar Miller are among the celebrity guesses.

The bottom two reveal is downright shocking. The Ram and Firefly have to face off. After the reveal, Firefly walks off the stage, but she eventually returns for the duel. Ram sings “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” while Firefly stuns with “God Is A Woman.”

Ram is revealed as Joe Buck. (FOX)

Firefly wins this duel, which means she gets to stay in the competition. Ram has officially been eliminated. The Ram is revealed as legendary sportscaster Joe Buck. Robin and Eric were right in their final guesses!