RB Raheem Mostert agrees to 1-year deal with Miami Dolphins

WVNews
 1 day ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Raheem Mostert agreed to a one-year deal Wednesday with the Miami Dolphins, who continued to add depth to their running back corps. Mostert had just two carries with San Francisco this past season, leaving the...

www.wvnews.com

The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Considering Trade With Cowboys

The New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys could soon be working on a trade. The Patriots are reportedly weighing acquiring Cowboys offensive lineman La’El Collins via trade. Word on the street is the Cowboys are expected to release Collins. However, if they can get something in return for the...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady’s Ex-Teammate Believes Something Else Happened

Tom Brady’s former New England Patriots teammate Tedy Bruschi is one of the many people surprised by the all-time great quarterback’s abrupt decision to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this week. Brady, who Bruschi describes as “calculated,” was retired for just 40 days before he ultimately announced...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots, Bucs Agree To Trade: NFL World Reacts

The New England Patriots sent Tom Brady some interior line help on Tuesday. Per NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo, the Bucs are acquiring offensive guard Shaq Mason. Mason was a fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2015. He made 98 starts in New England’s trenches, helping pave the way for two of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl titles. The move couldn’t come at a better time, after Tampa Bay lost Ali Marpet to retirement and Alex Cappa to Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
NFL
WISN

Report: Packers trade WR Davante Adams

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have traded WR Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter. The report comes just days after reports surfaced Adams refused to play for the Packers on a $20 million franchise tag next season. According to Schefter, the Raiders will give the Packers two picks in next month's draft, including the team's first round pick, the 22nd overall.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Might Be Back In Play For Big Free Agent

For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Brandon Bolden signing with Raiders

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have signed veteran running back Brandon Bolden. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Presumably, it's a one-year deal for Bolden, who re-unites with coach Josh McDaniels and executive Dave Ziegler in Las Vegas. The 32-year-old has spent nine years in the NFL, including eight with the Patriots. Although he's most valuable on special teams, he can also offer backfield depth. In 2021, Bolden had the best year of his career, totaling 85 touches, 631 scrimmage yards, and three touchdowns. Now, he'll operate behind Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake out west. He won't have any fantasy value unless Jacobs or Drake suffer an injury.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dolphins take gamble on ex-NFC Championship hero that could pay off big time

The Miami Dolphins are looking to supply quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with as many options in the backfield as possible this offseason. On Monday, Miami signed former Arizona Cardinals tailback Chase Edmonds to a two-year deal worth $12.6 million. They were not done. According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins have also agreed to terms with former San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert. NFL.com writer Grant Gordon detailed the signing.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Release 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns have made a number of controversial cuts early in this free agency cycle. Their latest release is their starting tight end. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are going to release tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June 1 designation. Hooper started 16 games for the Browns in 2021 and had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Another Veteran Quarterback Could Be Traded Soon

A quarterback from the NFC North could be traded in the coming days/weeks. Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is due a $4M bonus on Friday, which is half of what he’s expected to get for the 2022 season. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, that means he could become more attractive in a trade.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
The Spun

2 Teams Are Reportedly In Play For Jameis Winston

Free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston has reportedly had conversations with both the Saints and Colts this offseason, per NFL insider Josina Anderson. The Saints reportedly made an offer earlier this offseason, but they’re also one of the final teams in the running to land Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Despite the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots RB Brandon Bolden expected to join Raiders as free agent

The New England Patriots are bringing back James White, but another veteran running back is taking his talents to the AFC West. Brandon Bolden is expected to sign a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in NFL free agency, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and...
NFL
KEYT

Raiders agree to 1-year deal with Darius Phillips

The Las Vegas Raiders have made their first move of the free agency period, agreeing to a one-year contract with cornerback and returner Darius Phillips. Phillips can’t sign the contract until the start of the league year on Wednesday. ESPN first reported the deal and said Phillips will be paid $2.25 million this season. He spent the past four seasons with the Bengals, playing 47 games and making 10 starts. He went on injured reserve in each of the past three seasons.
NFL
The Game Haus

Sheldrick Redwine re-signs with Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins continue re-signing their players, as Sheldrick Redwine agrees to a new contract. Redwine is signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins, meaning they have not yet lost a single player from the defensive side of the ball in free agency. South Florida sports writer Barry Jackson reported...
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Are Reportedly Pursuing Significant Trade

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly looking to trade defensive end Danielle Hunter in order to sort out their current cap space situation, per team insider Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune. Hunter has an $18 million roster bonus due on Sunday. The Vikings want to clear necessary space by getting...
NFL

