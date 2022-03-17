1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Huffman Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening on Huffman Road.

Birmingham Police said the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Huffman Road.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office later identified the fatal shooting victim as 25-year-old Darrius Deveal Frazier.

The preliminary investigation suggests Frazier was shot in the parking lot of the complex on Huffman Road and was taken to St. Vincent’s East by car.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.

