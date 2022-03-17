ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Huffman Road

By Tanner Brooks
CBS 42
CBS 42
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0quOjM_0ehSG8Ht00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening on Huffman Road.

Birmingham Police said the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Huffman Road.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office later identified the fatal shooting victim as 25-year-old Darrius Deveal Frazier.

The preliminary investigation suggests Frazier was shot in the parking lot of the complex on Huffman Road and was taken to St. Vincent’s East by car.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS 42

26-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 26-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham Wednesday was identified. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jonathan Earl Dancer was shot on Division Avenue around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Dancer was transported to UAB Hospital where he later died. Birmingham Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

38-year-old charged in Tuscaloosa manslaughter case

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 38-year-old man is charged with manslaughter after Tuscaloosa County authorities discovered a woman dead at a residence on McKenzie Avenue. According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, police responded to the 3500 block of McKenzie Avenue around 11:00 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Police discovered the body of 27-year-old […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Sheriff: Man attempts to steal 70-ton crane in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies received a call Monday that a man was trying to steal a 70-ton crane in Chilton County. Johnny Kent Mims, 26, of Clanton was arrested Tuesday on a probation violation and first-degree theft charges. On Monday, deputies received a call of a theft in progress on County Road 358. […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Jefferson County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, AL
Sports
City
Birmingham, AL
County
Jefferson County, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

2 arrested following shooting in southeast Alabama

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Two suspects have been arrested after allegedly being involved in a shooting in Ozark Tuesday night. Lakevion Shider and Da’mier McDaniel, both 19 years old and from Ozark, have been arrested and charged in the shooting where five people were injured. Shider has been charged with five counts of attempted murder […]
OZARK, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#St Vincent#Wiat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

CBS 42

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy