NFL

Are Atlanta Falcons Keeping Matt Ryan Informed on Deshaun Watson Trade?

By Coty Davis
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 1 day ago

The Atlanta Falcons are supposedly keeping Matt Ryan in the loop about their interest in Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Things are starting to heat up between the Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. On Wednesday, Falcons' ownership met with Watson - and we believe, did so in Atlanta 0 - in hopes of persuading the three-time Pro Bowler to waive his no-trade clause in favor of his home state team.

The Falcons have sent a trade proposal to the Texans. But before entering their name in the sweepstakes for Watson, the Falcons kept their current starting quarterback in the loop - or at least that's what one report claims.

According to ESPN , the Falcons have informed quarterback Matt Ryan of their plans to pursue Watson and are keeping an open line of communication. If the Falcons acquire Watson in the next few days, Atlanta is likely to work with Ryan to find him a new home in 2022.

That's lovely - except Ryan's sister-in-law is on social media claiming that ESPN's report is false.

Matt Ryan

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Ryan

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Ryan

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons would like to put a pretty face on this situation, and somebody inside the organization tried to do that with a Falcons-friendly reporter.

But the truth isn't all that clear.

Deshaun Watson

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Deshaun Watson

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Deshaun Watson

While leading the Falcons to a subpar 7-10 record, Ryan threw for 3,968 yards while completing 67.0 percent of his pass attempts. At 36, Ryan can still play. The Indianapolis Colts are one team that could pursue Ryan; Seattle is another.

Whether it's the Falcons are not, it appears that Watson's next team could be in the NFC South. Watson has met with the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints. A source tells TexansDaily.com that Carolina has presented the Texans with one of the most enticing trade packages in exchange for the star quarterback. And all four suitors, including the Falcons and the Browns, have apparently made their offers.

Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
